MP welcomes compensation scheme for rail passengers

Thameslink passengers who have suffered weeks of disrupted services as a result of a new rail timetable introduced in May will receive compensation.

The news has been welcomed by Arundel and South Downs MP Nick Herbert.

He said: “Thameslink’s new timetable has been a shambles for weeks. The priority remains to sort out the chaos, but in the meantime I welcome this announcement of compensation, which we called for. It’s the least that passengers deserve.”

The special compensation scheme, agreed by the Department for Transport, will be for Thameslink and Great Northern passengers most severely affected by disruption following May’s timetable change.

It will be funded by the rail industry, including GTR.

The announcement comes after Mr Herbert led a call to the Transport Secretary by MPs for a ‘significant rebate’ for Thameslink and other rail passengers who have suffered ‘appalling disruption’.

Mr Herbert is also due to meet GTR and Network Rail executives tommorrow (July 11).

