MP reiterates his support for the environment

Arundel & South Downs MP Nick Herbert reiterated his support for the environment as he joined campaigners from Sussex-based conservation trusts at the ‘Time Is Now’ climate change lobby in Westminster.

Mr Herbert met Dr Tony Whitbread, former chief executive and now chairman of Sussex Wildlife Trust, Henri Brocklebank, director of conservation policy at Sussex Wildlife Trust, representatives from the Arundel Wetlands & Wildfowl Centre, and members of Hassocks Womens’ Institute amongst other campaigners who were calling for urgent action on the climate and environment.

More than 12,000 people gathered for the ‘Time is Now’ lobby around Westminster, organised by the Climate Coalition and Greener UK, a coalition of over 130 organisations. The campaigners had the opportunity to speak to their MPs to press for ambitious laws to create a healthier environment for nature and people. The next day, Parliament passed a law which commits the UK to cutting greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050, making it the first major economy in the world to do so. The target, one of the most ambitious in the world, was recommended by the Committee on Climate Change, an independent advisory body in the UK.

Mr Herbert’s office said the UK has already reduced emissions by 42 per cent while growing the economy by 72 per cent and has put clean growth at the heart of its modern industrial strategy. Since 2010, total greenhouse gases have fallen by 25 per cent, faster than any other G20 country.

The UK recently had the first coal-free fortnight on our power system since the industrial revolution.

Mr Herbert spoke to the Sussex groups, giving his commitment to champion the natural environment and supporting their work in this area.

The South Downs National Trust tweeted: “Great to meet the MP for Arundel and the South Downs Nick Herbert at the Time Is Now lobby. We talked about why we need to restore nature on the South Downs and tackle climate change now.”

The Sussex Wildlife Trust tweeted: “Really positive conversation with Nick Herbert who says he’ll champion the natural environment.”

Tony Whitbread tweeted: “Good to meet with the Sussex Wildlife Trust and other NGOs at The Time Is Now event in London. The time to step up to the environment emergency is now, so it’s good to have Nick’s support.”

Mr Herbert said: “It was good to see such strong support for The Time Is Now lobby from our local environmental groups, and I was pleased to meet them. I enjoyed our discussion, and it was great to be able to tell them that Parliament passed the ambitious new ‘net zero’ target this very week.

“I have a longstanding interest in conservation, one that is strengthened by the amazing constituency which I represent and its precious natural environment. I will continue to champion these issues, and I look forward to maintaining a really constructive dialogue with Sussex environmental organisations in the important years ahead.”