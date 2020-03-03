More traffic jams likely as Southwick roadworks announced

Queues are likely when old traffic lights are replaced in Southwick, West Sussex County Council has warned.

The existing signals at the Old Shoreham Road/Mile Oak Road junction will be replaced with new energy-efficient equipment as parts for the curent lights have become hard to source.

The roadworks at the junction of Old Shoreham Road and Mile Oak Road in Southwick are being upgraded in a project costing around �120,000.

Work on the £120,000 project is scheduled to start on March 16, with temporary traffic lights and lane closures in place for the protection of both the public and workforce.

A West Sussex Highways spokesperson said: “The new equipment will use LED technology, improving the signals’ reliability, reducing maintenance and saving energy. They will also be more reactive to traffic movements. We apologise for any inconvenience caused during the work but this project will lead to long-term improvements. We will do all we can to try to minimise disruption, such as manually controlling the temporary signals during busy periods.”

Queues are likely on all approaches to the junction during the works and, if possible, motorists are advised to seek alternative routes, particularly during peak periods.

The project is scheduled to be completed by May 15.