Major investment in A259 Bognor to Littlehampton corridor proposed

West Sussex County Council has worked closely with key stakeholders, including parish and town councils, plus Arun District Council, in developing a scheme to help ease congestion, make journeys safer and more reliable between the two towns.

A list of initial suggestions have been whittled down, focusing on improving six main junctions between the A259 B2132 Yapton Road junction, known as Comet Corner, and the A259/A284 Wick Roundabout.

Consultation will begin on Monday June 21 on a set of proposals to change a number of the A259’s junction layouts.

Location of proposed improvements to the A259 between Bognor Regis and Littlehampton

Joy Dennis, county council cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “These proposals represent a crucial piece in the ‘jigsaw’ of highway improvements we are either currently building or developing for the Arun area.

“We know that planned residential and employment developments in Arun will put further pressure on the busy A259, particularly along the section between Bognor Regis and Littlehampton. It’s vital that we continue to invest in our county’s infrastructure, just as we are doing with the A259 Angmering and Littlehampton dualling scheme and with our plans for the northern section of the Lyminster Bypass.

“By making these major investments, we are improving our highway network for residents, businesses and visitors alike.

“Now, we want to hear people’s views on these proposals before developing them further. You can do this from 21 June by completing the online questionnaire at https://yourvoice.westsussex.gov.uk/a259.”

The proposals comprise:

• A259/B2132 Yapton Road – convert staggered crossroads junction to a four-arm roundabout

• A259/B2233 Yapton Road (Oystercatcher) – convert staggered crossroads junction to a four-arm roundabout

• A259/Church Lane – realign and convert to a three-arm roundabout

• A259/Ferry Road – convert staggered crossroads junction to a four-arm roundabout

• A259/Bridge Road (Tesco) – addition of a filter lane

• A259/A284 (Wick) – removal of one arm to form a four-arm roundabout

The county council has also developed further proposals for:

• The Public Rights of Way (PRoW) east of Comet Corner junction

• A259/Bairds Business Park junction

• The Clympwick Bridge and its approaches

The consultation closes at midnight on Sunday July 25.

Anyone without internet access, or who needs the questionnaire in an alternative format, such as large print or Braille, can contact WSCC by calling 01243 642105.

Subject to the Department for Transport funding approval, the proposals would be further developed, with submission of an outline business case to the DfT in the winter of 2022.

The outline proposals in more detail:

1 Comet Corner Junction

To address road safety concerns, reduce delays from side roads and provide better and easier access for pedestrians, cyclists (by upgrading of the existing National Cycle Network (NCN) Route 2), bus and car users, it is proposing to replace the existing staggered crossroads junctions with a four-arm roundabout and bus-only lanes. As a result, the following changes would need to be made:

• Realignment of B2132 Yapton Road (both north and south arms)

• Realignment of a section of existing shared use footway/cycleway

• Worms Lane will no longer be in use

• Relocation of existing access to private properties, farm and bus stop on Yapton Road south

• Creation of a segregated bus lane on the A259 to provide an improved journey time for buses.

• Creation of a bus lane on the B2132 (north arm) approach to the roundabout, with a traffic signal to provide buses prioritised access to the roundabout.

• To accommodate the bus lane to the north-west of the junction, the existing shared use footway/cycleway is proposed to be diverted slightly further north with a new crossing over the B2132 Yapton Road.

2 Public Rights of Way: Footpaths 166 and 165

Proposal to install a traffic island (pedestrian refuge) on the A259 to enable a safer crossing of the A259 between the two existing Public Rights of Way, Footpaths 166 and 165. The existing speed limit would also be reviewed to see if it can be changed to help create a more pleasant environment for walkers.

3 Bairds Business Park Junction

Westbound, to provide a new left-turn lane from the A259 into Bairds Business Park to improve access. In addition, it would also review the existing speed limit to see if it can be revised to help create a safer environment for road users.

4 Yapton Road, B2233 Junction

To address road safety concerns, reduce delays from side roads and provide better and easier access for pedestrians, cyclists (through the upgrading of the existing National Cycle Network (NCN) Route 2), bus and car users, it is proposed to replace the existing staggered crossroads junctions with a four-arm roundabout and bus-only lanes. The proposal would also provide easier access and protection for pedestrians and cyclists. As a result, the following changes would need to be made:

• Realignment of B2233 Yapton Road

• Realignment of a section of existing shared use footway/cycleway

• Relocation of existing bus stop

• New uncontrolled crossing points (drop kerbs/tactile paving, and pedestrian islands) for pedestrians and cyclists would be constructed around the proposed roundabout.

• There would be a bus-only lane on the A259 westbound approach to the proposed roundabout, with a traffic signal to provide buses prioritised access to the roundabout.

• There would also be a bus lane from the north on the B2233 Yapton Road, enabling buses to bypass the proposed roundabout when travelling eastbound on the A259.

• The current access arrangement for the Oystercatcher Inn and Jaybelle Grange Lodge Park would be retained but the access arrangement for Maidenhead Aquatics may be subject to revision.

5 Church Lane Roundabout

To address road safety concerns, reduce delays from side roads and provide better and easier access for pedestrians, cyclists (by upgrading of the existing National Cycle Network (NCN) Route 2), bus and car users, it is proposed to replace the existing four-arm roundabout with a three-arm roundabout with bus-only lanes and locate it slightly west on the A259. As a result, the following changes will need to be made:

• Realignment of Church Lane

• Closure of Crookthorn Lane and convert into a shared use footpath/cycle path

• Realignment of a section of existing shared use footway/cycleway

• The proposed access arrangement for the new Climping residential development via Church Lane will be retained.

• The proposal has a segregated bus lane on the A259 westbound approach, which would allow buses to bypass the roundabout, providing an improved journey time for buses.

• The proposal also has a bus-only lane on the A259 eastbound approach to the roundabout, with a traffic signal to provide buses prioritised access to the roundabout.

6 Ferry Road Junction

To address road safety concerns, reduce delays from side roads and provide better and easier access for pedestrians, cyclists (by upgrading of the existing National Cycle Network (NCN) Route 2) and car users, it is proposed to replace the existing staggered crossroads junction with a four-arm roundabout and bus-only lanes. As a result, the following changes will need to be made:

• Realignment of Brookpit Lane

• Realignment of a section of existing shared use footway/cycleway

• Provision of new toucan crossings

• As part of the proposal, new signal-controlled toucan crossings would be introduced to improve the ease of access to the improved shared-use footway/cycleway (NCN 2).

7 Public Right of Way: Footpath 206

It is proposed to provide a shared use footway/cycleway ramp to enable a better connection between the existing Public Rights of Way (Footpath 206) and NCN2 shared use footway/cycleway on the south-west side of the River Arun.

8 The Clympwick Bridge: A259 roadbridge over the River Arun

It is proposed to incorporate a cycle facility across Clympwick Bridge to enable better pedestrian and cycle connection between the north and south sides of River Arun if it is possible to do so.

9 Bridge Road (Tesco) Roundabout

To improve road safety, reduce delays and provide better and easier access for pedestrians, cyclists and car users, it is proposed to provide a left turn filter lane from the B2187 to the A259. A new shared use footway/cycleway and crossings along the A259 and Broad Piece would also be provided and the existing vehicle restraint barriers would need to be modified.

10 Wick (Morrisons) Roundabout

To improve road safety and reduce delays, it is proposed to close off the Hawthorn Road arm of this five-arm roundabout and replace it with a new access to/from the A284 Lyminster Road. A new junction with A284 Lyminster Road/Northway Way/Hawthorn Road would also be created as a result.