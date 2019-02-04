Littlehampton Sea Cadets win award for endeavour

Littlehampton Sea Cadets have won an award for their efforts, proving it is not the winning but the taking part that counts.

Commanding officer Lt (SCC) Brian Osborne presented the unit with the new District Endeavour Trophy last Friday.

Commanding officer Lt (SCC) Brian Osborne presents Littlehampton Sea Cadets with the new District Endeavour Trophy

This award is for the unit which has entered the most competitions over the year but not always come first. The trophy was awarded at the district five-a-side football competition, held on January 12.

Mr Osborne said: “I am very proud of our cadets for this achievement as we entered for fun and for taking part, winning was always a bonus.”

Anyone wishing to join the unit can visit on a Tuesday or Friday, 7.30pm to 9pm, telephone 01903 732462 or email Littlehampton_scc@hotmail.co.uk for more information.

