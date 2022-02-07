The annual Merit Awards were postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic but it has been confirmed these will now be presented at the annual town meeting on April 21.

The council said: “This is the first time you can make your very own nomination for these prestigious awards. Those who work tirelessly to improve the quality of life of our residents, continuously contribute to a particular issue which has wide reaching benefits for Littlehampton or help enhance the town’s reputation can be nominated.”

Nominations made in 2020 and 2021 will be included in this year’s awards so there is no need to repeat these.

Sussex Tornados is a previous winner, receiving a Merit Award for giving more than 20 years of service to Littlehampton through the commitment to cheerleading and supporting the community. Picture Liz Pearce LP190918

Past award winners include Sussex Tornados and florist Michelle Bly.