Littlehampton Merit Awards: Nominations sought for individuals and groups who make a significant contribution to Littlehampton
Littlehampton Town Council is seeking nominations for individuals and groups who make a significant contribution to the town and its people.
The annual Merit Awards were postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic but it has been confirmed these will now be presented at the annual town meeting on April 21.
The council said: “This is the first time you can make your very own nomination for these prestigious awards. Those who work tirelessly to improve the quality of life of our residents, continuously contribute to a particular issue which has wide reaching benefits for Littlehampton or help enhance the town’s reputation can be nominated.”
Nominations made in 2020 and 2021 will be included in this year’s awards so there is no need to repeat these.
Past award winners include Sussex Tornados and florist Michelle Bly.
Visit www.littlehampton-tc.gov.uk/merit-awards or call 01903 730263 for a form to be posted to you. The closing date is Sunday, February 20.