Littlehampton Merit Awards: Nominations sought for individuals and groups who make a significant contribution to Littlehampton

Littlehampton Town Council is seeking nominations for individuals and groups who make a significant contribution to the town and its people.

By Elaine Hammond
Monday, 7th February 2022, 12:03 pm
Updated Monday, 7th February 2022, 12:09 pm

The annual Merit Awards were postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic but it has been confirmed these will now be presented at the annual town meeting on April 21.

The council said: “This is the first time you can make your very own nomination for these prestigious awards. Those who work tirelessly to improve the quality of life of our residents, continuously contribute to a particular issue which has wide reaching benefits for Littlehampton or help enhance the town’s reputation can be nominated.”

Nominations made in 2020 and 2021 will be included in this year’s awards so there is no need to repeat these.

Sussex Tornados is a previous winner, receiving a Merit Award for giving more than 20 years of service to Littlehampton through the commitment to cheerleading and supporting the community. Picture Liz Pearce LP190918

Past award winners include Sussex Tornados and florist Michelle Bly.

Visit www.littlehampton-tc.gov.uk/merit-awards or call 01903 730263 for a form to be posted to you. The closing date is Sunday, February 20.

NominationsLittlehampton