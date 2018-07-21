Littlehampton Girl Guides talk over political issues with MP

Women and politics were the focus when Littlehampton MP Nick Gibb visited 2nd Wick Guides.

The visit was part of Parliament’s EqualiTeas programme, celebrating the 90th anniversary of the Representation of the People (Equal Franchise) Act 1928, which gave men and women over the age of 21 the right to vote on an equal basis.

Mr Gibb joined the Guides at the Littlehampton Guiding Centre, in Duke Street, and led a discussion on current affairs, following a game involving matching pictures of leading women from history and today to their names and roles.

Mr Gibb said: “We discussed a range of issues, from how Parliament works and the role of an MP to particular political issues such as Brexit, education, the economy and animal welfare.

“The Guides provide wonderful opportunities for girls in Littlehampton to engage in a range of interesting indoor and outdoor activities and to make new friends.

“It was a pleasure to join the 2nd Wick Guides in marking the 90th anniversary of universal suffrage and the historic 1928 Act of Parliament.”

