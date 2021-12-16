Last chance to comment on booking system at some West Sussex rubbish tips

A booking system trial could be made permanent at six West Sussex rubbish tips and extended to a seventh

West Sussex County Council started the pilot in the spring at Bognor Regis, Crawley, Horsham (Hop Oast), Littlehampton, Shoreham and Worthing.

It says the scheme has reduced waiting times and disruption at peak periods to residents, businesses and the surrounding road networks.

The public consultation is seeking views on the proposal to operate the booking system on a permanent basis at the six trial sites and extending it to include Burgess Hill’s household waste recycling centre.

The deadline for comments is Tuesday December 21.

Deborah Urquhart, cabinet member for environment and climate change, said: “We’re always looking for ways to improve services at recycling centres to make it easier to do the right thing with waste.

“We want to ensure residents have their say on the proposals - including the finer detail - and tell us exactly what they think.

“I urge as many people as possible to respond to the consultation and let us know if the scheme should be made permanent.”

Residents are allowed a total of five trips each calendar month. Currently, slots are available up to 14 days in advance but must be booked by the day before.