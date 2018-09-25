Last call for West Sussex community groups to pitch crowdfunding projects

Community groups across West Sussex have less than two weeks to upload their ideas for crowdfunding projects to access the latest round of county council grants.

Thousands of pounds are being made available to worthwhile schemes across the county through the West Sussex Crowd.

This crowdfunding platform gives members of the public, businesses and West Sussex County Council the opportunity to pledge money to groups in need of funds.

Project creators have until Monday October 8 to upload their ideas and begin fundraising in order to qualify for the next round of county council Community Initiative Funding.

So far more than £92,000 has been pledged to projects on the platform with 17 schemes successfully reaching their fundraising goal.

These include Selsey Care Shop which supports carers and the elderly, The Regis School of Music which hosts support groups, language classes and music lessons, The Quarry Café in East Grinstead and Worthing Mental Health Awareness Week.

Debbie Kennard, cabinet member for safer, stronger communities, said: “We have already seen such a range of brilliant projects hit their targets thanks to pledges from members of the public and the county council’s Community Initiative Fund.

“I would encourage more groups to take full advantage of this opportunity by uploading their ideas to The Crowd and start fundraising before the 8 October, to make sure they are eligible for our funding.”

Earlier this month, a number of free clinics offering one-to-one project advice were held by local community and voluntary sector organisations in partnership with the county council and crowdfunding partner, Spacehive.

One more clinic will take place this week:

• Crawley project clinic, Wednesday September 26 (12-4pm) at Crawley Library. To book a place, visit ‘News & Events’ on The Crowd.

The county council’s Community Initiative Fund replaces its previous funding initiatives including the Small Grants Fund and the Members’ Big Society Fund.

It will be allocated at County Local Committee (CLC) meetings throughout the year.

For more information visit the West Sussex crowd website.