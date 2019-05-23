Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn visits Worthing and Lancing

Jeremy Corbyn has visited Lancing for lunch and gone canvassing in Worthing.

The Labour leader turned heads at Perch in Lancing Beach this afternoon when he sat down for lunch with nine of his colleagues from around 1pm to 2pm today.

Deputy manager Joe Doyle said they knew a high profile customer had made a booking but were unaware it was Mr Corbyn until he arrived.

He said: "It was a pleasure to meet him.

"He was extremely friendly when he came in and was very kind to staff, and said hello to a few people.

"Apart from that it was a very normal lunch really."

Eyewitnesses have reported seeing Mr Corbyn and around 20 Labour colleagues knocking on doors in Queen Street, Worthing, as part of the canvassing efforts for the European elections taking place today.

At around 4pm today, the East Worthing and Shoreham Labour Party tweeted to thank their leader for canvassing in their parliamentary constituency.

They quoted Mr Corbyn as saying: "East Worthing and Shoreham is an important seat. When we take this seat, we will have a Labour government.’’

Labour is still flying high in Worthing after taking five seats from the Tories at Worthing Borough Council in the local elections.