Jeremy Corbyn's visit to Worthing and Lancing in pictures

The Labour leader made a surprise visit to the area this afternoon, with lunch at the Perch on Lancing Beach followed by door knocking in Worthing with Labour councillors. Here are some pictures from his visit.
View more
Jeremy Corbyn has been canvassing around Worthing and Lancing this afternoon - and here are some pictures from his visit.
The Labour leader made a surprise visit to the area this afternoon, with lunch at the Perch on Lancing Beach followed by door knocking in Worthing with Labour councillors. Here are some pictures from his visit.