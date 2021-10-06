Here’s how much Arun council chief executive will be paid per day

Arun Civic Centre

Outgoing chief executive Nigel Lynn is set to leave the council on October 16.

But a replacement has not yet been found, with interviews for an interim chief executive having taken place on September 29.

A chief executive’s remuneration committee was appointed last month to decide the chief executive’s pay and benefits and it met for the first time on September 16.

During the meeting, it was agreed that an interim chief executive would be paid £1,300 a day, for up to six months as ‘a permanent replacement is unlikely to be in place until early 2022’.

This figure rises to £1,543 per day when agency costs are taken into account, leading to a total bill of £7,715 per week for taxpayers.

A ‘specialist executive recruitment agency’ will be used to field an interim candidate and the appointment will be considered at a full council meeting on Wednesday (October 13).

The decision has caused anger on social media with one Littlehampton resident asking ‘How can that even be justified?’.

One user questioned why the decision had been made as the council ‘have had months’ to find a replacement for Mr Lynn.

Another called the interim salary an ‘obscene waste’.

And yet another called for the money to be given to charities and community organisations instead, adding: “This is obscene. Why don’t our elected members go for this experiment: for three months, every day, gift £1,500 to good causes in the community, charities, CIC’s etcetera.

“Then assess the value of that expenditure in the community the council serve compared with having a CEO.”

An ADC spokesperson says that the daily rate has been set by a recruitment agency and not the council.

The spokesperson said that the remuneration committee meeting on September 16 was not public because it contained interim candidates’ personal details which are ‘not a matter for public record’.

Regarding the fact that no permanent chief executive has been appointed, they explained: “The recruitment process for a post at this level is lengthy and complex and whilst this process is being undertaken, an interim CEO will be appointed.”

A salary for Mr Lynn’s permanent replacement has also been suggested by the recruitment and selection panel.

The panel suggested an ‘all-inclusive’ yearly salary of £125,000 with no additional allowances – this is slightly less than the current salary of £126, 647.

A new chief executive could also receive up to £8,000 to relocate if the panel’s recommendations are accepted.

The current chief executive can claim expenses, including mileage, and this is set to continue.