Headstone completes Rustington tribute displays for First World War

A new memorial headstone has been installed in Rustington village centre, to commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War.

The unveiling took place exactly four years on from the Rustington Remembers blessing and commemoration ceremony held in August 2014.

Michael Harwood by the First World War soldier themed flower bed,which was dedicated in 2014. Picture: Kate Shemilt ks180373-2

Rustington Parish Council has put a lot of work into remembering the war and this year, the theme of the village floral displays has been predominantly white as a sign of peace.

Carole Ward, clerk of the council, said: “The idea for this lasting memorial emanated from Michael Harwood from Ferring Nurseries and was progressed by Rustington Parish Council’s working party, formed to organise events and tributes to those who fought and the many that lost their lives during the Great War.”

The 2014 service included a dedication and blessing at the soldier-themed flower bed, by the Millennium Clock in The Street.

This year, the headstone has been added, with an engraved poppy and dove, plus the wording:

“When you go home

Tell them of us and say

For your tomorrow

We gave our today”

Mrs Ward said: “The majority of the funding for this memorial and surrounding display has been raised by Ferring Nurseries, who organised a horse race night fundraising event and the forthcoming Rustington Christmas Variety Show, which will be held at The Woodlands Centre on December 7,2018.

“This enhancement now completes the tribute flower beds and carvings that have been sited during the four-year commemoration of the centenary.”

Other associated events include a themed art competition for primary schools and a Lest We Forget concert of wartime songs on Saturday, November 10, at The Woodlands Centre.

There will be an enhanced Remembrance Sunday Parade and service at the War Memorial, at the junction of Claigmar Road and The Street, on November 11, 2018.

