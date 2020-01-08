Have your say on West Sussex soft sand strategy

A revised soft sand strategy for West Sussex has been published and residents are encouraged to share their views

A new soft sand quarry has been allocated at Ham Farm near Steyning, while there are two extensions to existing sites at Chantry Lane near Storrington and West Heath near Rogate.

Once completed the joint strategy between West Sussex County Council and the South Downs National Park Authority will form part of the Joint Minerals Local Plan.

Stakeholders and members of the public are being asked for their representations on the soundness and legal and procedural compliance of the review, from today (Monday January 6) to Monday March 2.

Deborah Urquhart, the county council’s cabinet member for environment, said: “As a mineral planning authority, West Sussex County Council is required to plan for a steady and adequate supply of minerals, including soft sand.

“We have taken account of the comments that we received earlier this year on the issues and options, and I would now encourage people to take this opportunity to make their representations on the review.

“These representations will then be considered by an independent Planning Inspector at a examination before the review can be adopted.”

The review considers the need for soft sand during the period up to 2033, the supply strategy and the identification of potential extraction sites.

‘Soft sand’ (also known as ‘building sand’) is generally fine-grained, relatively soft textured, free-flowing in nature, and used in mortar.

Its properties are different to the ‘sharp sand’ extracted in the county, which is rough, angular, and used predominantly in concrete.

Tim Slaney, director of planning at the national park, said: “The revised strategy and its potential impact on the South Downs National Park have been carefully considered in the context of the national park’s purposes and duty and the Inspector’s comments on the Joint Minerals Local Plan.

“We welcome all comments received so far in this process and would now encourage people to have their say as the proposals enter the next phase of public consultation.”

To have your say visit the consultation website.

A hard copy response form, which can be found at deposit points and libraries county wide, or downloaded can be posted to Planning Services (Ref. SSR), West Sussex County Council, County Hall, Chichester, PO19 1RH.

Comments can also be emailed to mwdf@westsussex.gov.uk