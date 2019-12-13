General election result declared for Arundel and South Downs

Voters in the Arundel and South Downs constituency have elected a new MP.

Conservative Nick Herbert, who had represented the area in Parliament since 2005, stood down before the general election.

He will be succeeded by fellow Tory Andrew Griffith, who was elected this morning in one of the last results across the country to be declared.

Results:

Robert Wheal, Independent 556,

Isabel Thurston, Green 2,519,

Andrew Griffith, Conservative, 35,566,

Alison Bennett, Lib Dems, 13,045,

Bella Sankey, Labour, 9,722