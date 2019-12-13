General election 2019 - Here are all of Sussex’s newly elected MPs

Following yesterday’s general election 16 MPs have been elected in Sussex.

Twelve of those are incumbents who will be returning to Parliament, two are new MPs, one switched constituencies, and another was defeated at the 2017 general election before reclaiming her seat two years later.

Mims Davies is the new MP for Mid Sussex

Sally-Ann Hart is the new Hastings and Rye MP

Conservative Henry Smith will represent Crawley again

Labour's Peter Kyle was re-elected in Hove

