General Election 2019: Conservative MP Sir Peter Bottomley holds West Worthing as candidates clash

Long-serving Conservative MP Sir Peter Bottomley has been reelected to the West Worthing constituency.

In a General Election dominated by the Tories, Sir Peter Bottomley maintained his majority in the seat he has held since 1997, gaining 30,475 votes.

He is now the longest serving Member of Parliament in the UK, making him the 'Father of the United Kingdom', after Labour's Dennis Skinner was defeated in his Bolsover constituency.

Labour's Beccy Cooper brought in 15,652 votes, around 3,000 fewer than in the 2017 General Election.

The Liberal Democrats' Jamie Bennett brought home 6,024 votes, Green candidate Jo Paul secured 2,008 and Independent David Aherne brought in 689.

Before the result, Sir Peter said another five years with him at the helm would see 'public service politics' and pointed to successes such as the outstanding Worthing Hospital and improvements to schools like Worthing College.

Despite torrential downpours and howling wind for much of the day, turnout remained around the same as the last General Election, at 70 per cent.

Sir Peter said he was worried the wet weather would deter voters, but quipped Jeremy Corbyn had driven potential Tories to the polling stations. In his victory speech, he launched a scathing attack on the Labour leader.

"Corbyn, it is time for you to get out of the way," he said. "Your world view has been rejected, your national view has been rejected and I hope Momentum will leave town and we can get the Labour Party back."

Defeated Labour candidate Beccy Cooper delivered an empassioned rebuke to Sir Peter and asked 'what makes a person worthy of Parliament?'

While Sir Peter was a 'lovely man', she said, it was time for him to step aside.

"With all due respect, you have been here for 20 years - do you not think it's time to step aside?" she said. "You are a very lovely man but not a very good Member of Parliament for West Worthing.

"The Tories know their days are numbered here. Bring on the May local elections, bring on 2019 - your guys are passed it."

Nationally, the Conservative Party secured a significant majority in Parliament in a disappointing campaign for Labour and the Liberal Democrats.