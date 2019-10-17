French restaurant given thumbs up to open on Worthing seafront

A new Bistrot Pierre restaurant will be built on Worthing’s seafront after it was granted planning permission last night.

The application, which will see a shelter on The Promenade south of West Buildings demolished, was approved by Worthing Borough Council’s planning committee by six votes to two.

Plans for Bistrot Pierre on Worthing seafront

While members all welcomed the idea of a new restaurant in this location the two Labour councillors and several members of the public criticised the proposed building’s design and colour scheme.

Martin McCabe (LDem, Tarring) said: “I love this and I support it. I think it’s great and it’s a sign of a changing town and it’s what we need.”

Steve Wills (Con, Castle) added: “This can only be good for the seafront and Worthing in general. I have no qualms in recommendation this for approval.”

The agent for the application argued the new restaurant would help ‘transform’ the seafront area.

But several other public speakers were less supportive, describing the design, proposed materials and size of the building as ‘entirely inappropriate’ for this location.

Susan Belton, chairman of the Worthing Society, said: “The new proposed building is in our view too large and would appear overbearing and with a colour palette too dark for the seafront area,”

She questioned whether it was sympathetic to the listed buildings in the area, the pier and the lido.

She added: “We see this design as out of balance and in this case the harm caused to the surrounding conservation area outweighs the benefits.”

These arguments were supported by the two Labour councillors on the committee.

Helen Silman (Lab, Heene) welcomed the idea of having a cafe/restaurant on the seafront. But she added: “I think this is an appalling design. I think it’s banal. I think it’s too big and it shows no imagination whatsoever and does not replicate anything about the seafront.”

Jim Deen (Lab, Central) added: “I do feel this building is way beyond what is appropriate in this position.”

But the majority of the committee backed the application.

Paul High (Con, Heene), chairman of the planning committee, said he shared some concerns about the design, but added: “I’m going to support it, simply for the fact we need something on the seafront. We need something there.”