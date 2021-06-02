Free Covid parking passes for West Sussex health and social care workers to be withdrawn

The passes have allowed NHS staff, health and social care workers as well as NHS response volunteers to park for free both on and off-street

The Covid-19 parking pass, based on an agreement between the Local Government Association and Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, has enabled free on and off-street parking for those on duty as an NHS staff member, health or social care worker, or NHS Volunteer Responder.

The passes were originally intended for temporary use during the Covid-19 emergency response period, which has proven to be longer than anticipated.

The increase in mobility as lockdown restrictions are eased is expected to result in an increase in demand for parking at many locations in West Sussex and so the county council says it is no longer sustainable to continue to allow free parking for these workers.

It is recommended that the majority of workers in West Sussex who are using these Covid-19 parking passes, either in a council-owned car park or on-street, should plan alternative parking arrangements from Monday, June 21.

Information on the potential alternatives, including off-street car park season tickets and on-street permits, is available on the parking pages of the relevant council websites (Adur, Arun, Chichester, Crawley, Horsham, Mid Sussex and Worthing).

There is one exception in Chichester, where some new on-street parking restrictions are being introduced in early June. Because of the introduction of new restrictions, the Covid-19 parking pass will continue to be accepted on-street in Chichester until July 1. The pass will not be accepted in any district council owned car parks after June 21.

Anyone still using a Covid-19 parking pass after June 21, or July 1 for those parking in Chichester, will be liable to receive a penalty charge notice.