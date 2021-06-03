Extra temporary toilets near Littlehampton seafront planned for summer season
Plans for temporary toilets near Littlehampton’s seafront during the summer season have been submitted.
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 1:01 pm
Arun District Council is seeking permission from itself to station the portable facilities on the corner of South Terrace and Arun Parade next to the Oyster Pond.
They would be in place between July 1 and September 9, according to the planning application.
To view the plans visit www.arun/gov.uk/weekly-list using code LU/158/21/PL