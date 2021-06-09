Dismay at plans to remove tree from Littlehampton town centre

Christine Wiltshire, of Clun Road, told the Gazette Arun District Council is planning to remove the lime tree at the entrance of the arcade as part of the town centre improvements.

She said: “The council is saying it is obscuring the view of the archway, which, it says, is an important aspect of the appearance of the town centre.

“I personally think that it enhances the archway. And I think a healthy tree cannot cause a detriment to an appearance.

Christine Wiltshire next to the lime tree in Littlehampton. Picture: Derek Martin Photography

“Trees within any town centre are the heart of the centre, and under our current environmental situation, priority should be given to anything that’s conserving our environment.”

In response, the district council said trees and new planting were important features of the town centre improvements and most of the existing trees are included in the designs to give Littlehampton a ‘fresh, vibrant new look and feel’.

It added: “Removing the tree at the entrance of the arcade will improve the view and sight lines from East Street and create more space for pedestrians at this end of the high street.

“To compensate for the loss of the tree, we will be planting additional new trees and greenery within the project area.”