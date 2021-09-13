Development of 75 Walberton homes planned for greenfield site

Indicative site layout

The site lies to the east of Yapton Lane, near Avisford Park Golf Club.

The proposed homes would include private gardens and designs based on the look of existing houses within the village.

Joint developers Land Allocation Ltd and Binsted Farms Ltd say the scheme would provide 30 per cent affordable housing, employment through construction and support for local services and shops.

Access would be via Yapton Lane and each property would have parking in the form of driveways and garages.

Existing hedgerows would be maintained to promote biodiversity, apart from where access and footpaths are required, say developers.

The new dwellings would be visible from existing homes in the village but could be screened by hedgerows or walls that are already in place.

Developers say the homes will be sustainable due to ‘excellent public transport connections’, locally sourced materials, low carbon lighting and triple glazing.

A heritage report says the development would have ‘no physical impact’ on the nearby Walberton Village Conservation Area and seven grade II listed buildings.

Two objections have already been received which cite the potential impact of the new homes on existing trees and hedges.

One objection raised concerns about potential congestion and the loss of a recreational route and green space which they say is used by dog walkers and runners.

A survey of the site has suggested that a ‘significant number of anomalies’ indicates the presence of items or buildings of archaeological interest. The survey says this could possibly be related to a Roman Villa which was discovered at nearby Blacksmith’s Corner in 2006.

However, potential discoveries linked to medieval agriculture were labelled as being of ‘negligible significance’ and any remains are thought to be of no more than regional significance.