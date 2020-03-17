Development for 160 Angmering homes approved

A major development for 160 new homes and commercial units on the edge of Angmering has been approved.

An application for 200 homes on land to the west of Arundel Road was refused by Arun District Council back in 2018.

Plans were resubmitted by Gladman Developments for a reduced 160 homes, 1,393 square metres of commercial floorspace and land for new sports pitches.

Existing business units would be demolished as part of the scheme.

The outline application was approved unanimously by Arun’s development control committee earlier this month.

While the parish council supported the plans, 52 objections were received along with a petition with 445 signatures received from residents and tenants of the industrial estate objecting.

Officers explained that incubator units would be included in a new modern employment centre within the development.

John Oldfield, chairman of the parish council, welcomed the extra recreational facilities and planned improvements to the Palmer Road sports hub.

He said: “We would have preferred to achieve all this without housing. However the Arun development plan requires an additional 1,250 dwellings across the Arun area on top of the already allocated strategic sites.

“This development will enable Angmering to meet the numbers required of us.”

He also highlighted both the re-sited and improved car park, which he hoped would ease congestion in Arundel Road, and the planned pedestrian crossing.

Meanwhile Paul Bicknell, who represents Angmering and Findon at Arun, said he supported the scheme after a number of changes. These included a phased development so the new commercial units were built before the old ones were demolished.

David Edwards (Con, Felpham East) broadly welcomed the scheme, but did comment on the ‘bad’ Hammerpot junction with the A27 and the ‘paint job’ planned at the Titnore roundabout further east.

Officers said Highways England had not raised any concerns, while the improvements to the Titnore roundabout had been secured through development north of Water Lane.

Martin Lury (LDem, Bersted) said: “This is an example of Arun District COuncil and neighbouring parishes working together.”