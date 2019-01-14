Decision due on 525 new Angmering homes

Plans for 525 new homes in Angmering could be approved by councillors next week.

Developers Rydon and Gleeson want planning permission for land north of Water Lane with one access using the existing route to the motor racing circuit and the second from Dapper’s Lane.

The scheme includes 30 per cent affordable housing, employment land, play areas and informal open space.

The outline application is due to be discussed by Arun District Council’s development control committee on Wednesday January 23.

Officers are recommending approval, subject to conditions.

The development is separate from another scheme for 175 home south of Water Lane, which was supported by the committee back in November.

Two highway improvements are proposed. Firstly to build a roundabout at the A280/Water Lane junction and a two-lane entry on the A280 south west approach to the Titnore Lane/A27 roundabout.

Angmering Parish Council has objected due to flooding concerns, lack of employment in the parish, landscape impact on the South Downs National Park, effect on Water Lane and the deliverability of the primary school.

Meanwhile a total of 11 letters of objection were received by the council.

According to planning officers: “The principle of residential development on the application site, which comprises part of the Angmering North strategic allocation is acceptable.

“Sufficient information has been submitted to demonstrate that the proposed development would contribute to the delivery of a comprehensively planned Angmering North strategic allocation.

“The proposed development includes effective connectivity of transport modes including walking and cycling within the site and into Angmering village, together with connectivity to the public transport network.”

Officers said they considered the landscape buffer on the northern boundary of the site with the A27 and the buffer along the eastern boundary would both together mitigate the visual impact of the residential development.

However they concluded the indicative layout plan ‘is not considered acceptable’, with the need for a village centre within the site and a gateway feature at the entrance to the site.