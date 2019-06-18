Decision due on 525 homes for Angmering

A decision on 525 new homes in Angmering is set to be made after plans were pulled from a meeting’s agenda back in January.

Developers Rydon and Gleeson want planning permission for land north of Water Lane with one access using the existing route to the motor racing circuit and the second from Dapper’s Lane.

Plans for 525 new homes in Angmering SUS-190618-101004001

An outline application was due to be discussed by Arun District Council’s development control committee in January, but it was pulled from the agenda.

It is due to be discussed by the committee next Thursday (June 27).

Angmering Parish Council submitted an email raising concerns about the provision of a new primary school and the need for a back stop if the site at Bramley Green and Mayflower Court cannot be delivered, according to an officers’ report.

A meeting was held between Arun officers and representatives from the parish council in early February where the issues raised in the email were discussed and clarified.

According to Arun the provision of the primary school and the backstop scenario are picked up in the draft section 106 agreement with the applicant.

The scheme includes 30 per cent affordable housing, employment land, play areas and informal open space.

The development is separate from another scheme for 175 home south of Water Lane, which was supported by the committee back in November.

Two highway improvements are proposed. Firstly to build a roundabout at the A280/Water Lane junction and a two-lane entry on the A280 south west approach to the Titnore Lane/A27 roundabout.

An officers’ report said: “The principle of residential development on the application site, which comprises part of the Angmering North strategic allocation is acceptable.

“Sufficient information has been submitted to demonstrate that the proposed development would contribute to the delivery of a comprehensively planned Angmering North strategic allocation (SD9). The proposed development includes effective connectivity of transport modes including walking and cycling within the site and into Angmering village, together with connectivity to the public transport network,”