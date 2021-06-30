Day services at Yapton care home could close

West Sussex County Council commissions Shaw Healthcare Ltd to provide six of these at centres which are located on the same sites as some of the company’s residential facilities.

These day services have been closed since March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The county council has carried out a review to understand if these are required in the future, provide best value for money and what needs to change to deliver better outcomes for people.

Warmere Court care home, Yapton (Google Maps)

Following this and as part of WSCC’s wider savings plans it is proposing to close the day services permanently and provide alternative support where needed.

The six locations are Burleys Wood and Deerswood Lodge in Crawley, Forest View, Burgess Hil, Mill River Lodge, Horsham, Rotherlea, Petworth and Warmere Court, Yapton.

A public consultation is now open about the proposal to inform the decision on the future of these services.

The county council says it is working with current customers and their family and friend carers to meet needs in different ways and will continue to do so if the decision is taken to close the services permanently.

The council says it recognises the important role day services play in support vulnerable people and their carers and wants to make sure people have access to activities and opportunities in their communities. The plan is to develop and deliver new models of care while using fewer building-based day services.

A spokesman said: “We will also be working to identify any gaps in services in the community for potential development.

“We’re keen to hear from everyone who uses these services, together with their family and friend carers and all those who would like to share views on how best the service can support people in the future. We’d like to understand what types of activities and support are important for people and for their family and friend carers, and how people prefer to access these.

The consultation runs until midnight on Thursday August 5.

To have your say visit https://yourvoice.westsussex.gov.uk/shaw-healthcare-day-services-review

If you need this information in an alternative format, contact James Ironside by phone on 033022 22534 or email at [email protected] (