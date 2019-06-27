Crematoria plans pulled from agenda

Applications for two new crematoria in the Climping and Yapton areas have been removed from a council committee agenda.

Both applications were due to be discussed by Arun District Council’s development control committee today (Thursday June 27).

A spokesman for the council said: “Following discussions, it was concluded that further evidence was required and therefore the applications were not ready to be determined at this time.”

The two applications previously on the agenda included plans from Southern Co-operative, which included a chapel on land south of the A259 off Grevatt’s Lane in Climping.

Landlink Estates had separately applied for permission to build a single-chapel crematorium north of Grevatt’s Lane near Bilsham.