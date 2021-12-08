Spanning from 2022 to 2026, the Council Vision outlines the areas it will focus on to deliver its services to the residents of Arun.

The ‘draft’ Vision is available for the public to comment on and let the council know if it has missed anything.

A council spokesperson said: “There will be a number of plans and strategies which are either already in place or are being developed which will help us to deliver this Vision.

Last chance to have your say on Arun's Vision

“It won’t all happen on day one, but the important thing is that when we publish this in spring 2022 it will set out our priorities and guide our decision making for the next four years, building on the good things that we already do and improving where they could be better.

“The consultation ends on December 13, 2021, so don’t miss the opportunity to share your thoughts by reading the consultation document and completing the online survey at https://www.arun.gov.uk/councilvision