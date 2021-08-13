Plans for new garage and access at Yapton farm

Permission was granted in July last year to convert a garage and outbuildings at grade II listed Stakers Farm to provide three new homes.

A heritage statement with the application states the farmhouse dates to the early 19th century and the majority of the outbuildings to the mid 19th century.

The outbuildings were considered to be curtilage listed given their age and association with the main farmhouse.

Plans have been put in for a new garage, access and turning area at Stakers Farm, Yapton

The site is also within the Church Road and Main Road Conservation Area.

The statement said the new garage would replace a store already given consent and the access and turning area would serve the main dwelling - Stakers Farm itself.