New tipper van for Littlehampton Town Council after theft
Littlehampton Town Council has a brand-new tipper van – meaning it will be able to serve the community in a more efficient way.
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 1:05 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 1:14 pm
The new van, complete with livery, will be seen out and about when the amenity team carries out many of its duties, including building and green-space maintenance, event support and graffiti removal.
Councillor David Chace, chair of the property and personnel committee, said: “Sadly, the council was a victim of vehicle theft which meant we had to look for a replacement for this essential resource.
“The amenity team uses it daily for a variety of duties not least to carry out maintenance on our green spaces and event support. It will join our small fleet of vehicles which include a tractor and an electric van.”