Councillor Neil Parkin, leader of Adur District Council, and councillor Daniel Humphreys, leader of Worthing Borough Council, have said their authorities were ‘ready to step up’ and find accommodation for those fleeing Afghanistan after the Taliban took over earlier this week.

The government is launching a new resettlement scheme for refugees aimed at helping those most in need, particularly women, girls and those who have been helping British operations in the country.

Councillor Parkin said: “We are aware of the sacrifices those who worked alongside the British and Americans in Afghanistan have made in the attempt to rid the world of a virulent strain of terrorism.

Protesters gather on Parliament Square to protest against the Taliban take over of Afghanistan on August 18, 2021 in London, United Kingdom. Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

“It is incumbent on us to recognise that and do our bit to help them find a safe haven.”

The UK hopes to help 6,000 to 7,000 British nationals and eligible Afghan staff to leave.

This group includes Afghans who worked for the British government, as well as interpreters, cultural advisers and embassy staff. Others eligible will be those deemed to be at high and imminent risk, especially women and girls.

Councillor Humphreys said: “We know it is a very perilous situation for many in Afghanistan right now and our forces are doing incredible work to airlift as many as possible to safety here in the UK.

Afghan people gather outside the French embassy in Kabul on August 17, 2021 waiting to leave Afghanistan. Photo by Zakeria Hashimi/AFP via Getty Images

“As plans develop, we in Worthing will be ready to provide shelter to those we can.”

The new government scheme could be similar to that used to help Syrian refugees.

Around 20,000 refugees who fled the conflict in Syria have been resettled in the UK under the scheme since it was launched in 2014.

A similar number of Afghans are expected to be settled in the UK.

Under the Syrian scheme local authorities across the country were asked to sign up to help rehouse refugees.