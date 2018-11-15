Could Arun follow Adur and Worthing in scrapping weekly refuse collections? The council explains its stance

News Adur and Worthing councils will move to alternate-weekly collections of refuse and recycling will leave Arun residents as the only ones in the Herald & Gazette area with a ‘weekly refuse service’.

Adur and Worthing will change its collection schedule from September, 2019, following a decision by senior councillors. Click here for the full story

With a Government target for local authorities to recycle 50 per cent of waste by 2020, the proposal was billed as a measure to help reach the goal.

The Gazette asked Arun District Council if it too would consider a similar move to improve recycling.

But in response, a council spokesman explained: “Arun District Council is contractually committed to a weekly refuse service.

“We recognise the importance of both minimising residual waste and maximising recycling.

“The council works with its partners across the West Sussex Waste Partnership to optimise service delivery.”

The decision in Adur and Worthing came as surprise, given Conservative Party statements ahead of the local elections in May. Click here for our comment piece calling for consultation before the cabinet members’ vote.

The Arun spokesman said the contractual commitment with Biffa would be in place until 2023.

Adur and Worthing’s waste collection service is operated in-house.