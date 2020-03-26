Coronavirus: Gatwick Express trains suspended with further reductions to Southern and Thameslink services

Gatwick Express trains are being suspended with further reductions due to be made to Southern and Thameslink services.

Govia Thameslink Railway brought in a reduced timetable on Monday (March 23), with further changes set to be made from Monday (March 30).

This is part of phased timetable changes agreed with the Government to maintain train services for key workers during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Gatwick Express service will be temporarily suspended until further notice in response to a significant fall in passenger numbers at the airport and to keep other trains running.

Southern and Thameslink trains will continue to service Gatwick.

Steve White, GTR’s chief operating officer, said: “In this national emergency, we and the rest of the rail industry are doing everything we can to keep essential services running for key workers on whom we all depend.

“These changes will release our staff to concentrate their efforts on keeping these essential services running. Thameslink and Southern trains will continue to serve Gatwick.

“Let me repeat the core message from our Government and Public Health England: travel only if it is absolutely essential.

“Once again, I want to thank the key workers, the doctors, nurses, police and other emergency workers, for what they are doing for us all. I also want to thank railway colleagues who are working so hard to keep trains running.

“To check your journey next week please check online with National Rail Enquiries where the revised timetables will be in place from the weekend. Please note that Coronavirus is having a major impact on us all and there may be further changes so check before your travel.”