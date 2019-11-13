Conservatives select General Election candidate for Arundel and South Downs constituency

The Conservative party has selected its candidate to fight for the Arundel and South Downs seat in the upcoming General Election.

Local businessman Andrew Griffith has been chosen as the Tory representative following the announcement that former MP Nick Herbert would not be standing in the sea he has held since 2005.

Andrew Griffith with Prime Minister Boris Johnson

According to a Party release, Andrew was given the full support of members during a meeting on Monday (November 11).

The new candidate boasts a 25-year career as finance director and chief operating officer at Sky and served as chairman of food delivery company Just Eat. In July, Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed Andrew as his chief business adviser.

Following his selection, Andrew said: “Living in the constituency with my family, I am honoured to have been selected as the Conservative candidate and pledge to be a strong local voice for residents. More than ever before, Westminster needs people with achievements outside of politics and, with my background in business, I hope to bring some common sense and the ability to get things done.

"Locally, I will fight to protect our countryside from unsustainable overdevelopment, for better bus and train services, the A27 Arundel Bypass and for more police in our towns and villages. A vote for the Conservatives on 12th December is the only way to get Brexit done and to allow us to move on.”

Earlier this month, Nick Herbert announced he would not be standing for re-election, focusing instead on his role as chairman of the Countryside Alliance. Read more here: Arundel and South Downs Tory MP Nick Herbert not standing for re-election

Soon after, Labour announced its candidate for the Arundel and South Downs constituency - charity director, barrister and human rights campaigner Bella Sankey. Read more here: Labour selects Arundel and South Downs election candidate

The constituency, which covers a significant stretch of the South Downs National Park, West Sussex villages and market towns including Arundel, Henfield, Petworth, Pulborough, Storrington, Steyning, Hassocks and Hurstpierpoint, was won by the Tories with a majority of almost 24,000 in 2017.