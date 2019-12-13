Conservative MP Sir Peter Bottomley holds West Worthing constituency in general election 2019

Long-serving Conservative MP Sir Peter Bottomley has been reelected to the West Worthing constituency.

In a general election dominated by the Tories, Sir Peter Bottomley maintained his majority in the sea he has held since 1997, gaining 30,475 votes.

Labour's Beccy Cooper brought in 15,652, the Liberal Democrats' Jamie Bennett brought home 6,024 votes, Green candidate Jo Paul secured 2,008 and Independent David Aherne brought in 689.

Before the result, Sir Peter said another five years with him at the helm would see 'public service politics' and pointed to successes such as the outstanding Worthing Hospital and improvements to schools such as Worthing College.

Sir Peter, said he was worried the wet weather would affect turnout, but quipped Jeremy Corbyn had driven Tory voters to the polling stations.