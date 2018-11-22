Conservative high-flyer sparks lively debate on Brexit during visit to Littlehampton

An MP tipped as a future leader of the Conservative Party was the special guest at a lunch hosted by Littlehampton Conservatives.

Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the foreign affairs select committee, is considered a high-flyer in the party and was warmly welcomed to the New Millennium Chamber at Manor House, Littlehampton, on Saturday.

Tom Tugendhat, centre, with Bognor Regis and Littlehampton MP Nick Gibb and Littlehampton Conservatives chairman Geoffrey Walker

Geoffrey Walker, chairman of Littlehampton Conservatives, said: “Tom, who had visited a veterans breakfast club earlier in the day, spoke of the need for greater engagement in community projects such as this.

“Using the theme ‘giving something back’, he encouraged others to consider involvement in community projects, nomination as councillors or volunteering for charity work.

“He then went on to talk about Brexit and the Withdrawal Agreement. After a febrile week in politics, this was always going to be a contentious issue and those present did not disappoint in the lively question and answer session that followed.”

The Littlehampton branch of the Bognor Regis and Littlehampton Conservation Association has achieved a significant increase in membership thanks to the efforts of the new committee.

As reported in the Littlehampton Gazette in February, the branch revealed plans for revival at the annual meeting, with the new committee wanting to make it more relevant to the electorate and engage more young people.

Mr Walker said: “We have been campaigning hard to communicate with as many people as possible and have achieved a significant increase in our membership.”

The lunch was the first big event since the relaunch, with guests including Bognor Regis and Littlehampton MP Nick Gibb, West Sussex County Council leader Louise Goldsmith and Arun District Council chairman Alan Gammon.

Mr Gibb expressed his own views on Brexit as he proposed a vote of thanks to Tom Tugendhat.

Littlehampton Conservatives welcome all members and supporters to their events. Visit www.bognorlittlehamptonconservatives.org.uk for more information.

