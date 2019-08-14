Cheaper train fares for Sussex teenagers

A brand new 16-17 Saver guaranteeing half-price travel for young people will launch next week.

Discounted train tickets will benefit students attending sixth-form or college and those beginning an apprenticeship or entering the world of work from September.

New 16-17 Saver offering discounted rail travel for young people

The new saver will mean that young people are eligible for a child rail fare until their 18th birthday.

It will be available to buy for £30 online from Tuesday August 20 at 9am at www.16-17saver.co.uk

The discount will be available on most rail travel including peak and season tickets.

The Government forecasts the new 16-17 Saver will save young people and their families an average of £186 a year.

Rail minister Chris Heaton-Harris said: “The brand-new saver means that a generation of rail passengers can now benefit from cheaper fares, keeping money in their pocket and helping them get to school, college and work.

“We want to create a railway system that’s fit for the 21st century and provides a reliable, punctual journey.

“It’s tempting to say fares should never rise, but the truth is that if we stop investing in our railways then we’ll never see it improved.”

David Hughes, chief executive of the Association of Colleges, added: “This rail discount for 16 and 17-year-olds is a huge step in the right direction and will help to alleviate the financial pressures facing young people and their families across the country.

“Many from disadvantaged backgrounds find themselves making difficult choices about their future based on how much their journey to college will cost, increasing the pressures of staying in education.

“Travel costs should never be a barrier to education, today’s announcement will give a much needed helping hand to thousands who rely on rail travel to access education and training.”

The 16-17 Saver can also be purchased by calling 0345 301 1656.

Robert Nisbet, director, nations & regions at the Rail Delivery Group, said: “The launch of the 16-17 Saver, in partnership with the Department for Transport, demonstrates the rail industry’s commitment to providing the best value fares for all customers.

“There are 1.2m people aged 16 or 17 years in Great Britain – working together, we want to ensure they can access affordable rail travel with the new 16-17 Saver.”