Chance to have your say on A29 bypass plans

Plans for a new A29 bypass aimed at easing congestion through Eastergate, Westergate and Woodgate can be viewed at four exhibitions being held over the next fortnight.

West Sussex County Council says the new road alignment will provide the infrastructure needed to support major development in the area, and will also alleviate congestion along the side existing A29, especially at the Woodgate level crossing which causes delays on a key access route into Bognor Regis.

The new road costing £55.5m would start near the Lidsey Caravan Park, intersect the B2233 Barnham Road, before joining the A29 south of Fontwell.

An online consultation is due to start on Tuesday February 26 until Friday April 26.

Meanwhile four public exhibition drop-in events are being held. These are on:

• Tuesday February 26, Barnham Community Hall, 4pm-8pm

• Wednesday February 27, Westergate Church Hall, 9.30am-1.30pm

• Thursday February 28, Eastergate Village Hall, 1pm-5pm

• Saturday 2 March, St Philip Howard Catholic School, Barnham, 11am-2pm

Roger Elkins, the county council’s cabinet member for highways and infrastructure, said: “This scheme is an important part of our vision for Arun District, as outlined in the West Sussex Transport Plan. It will help ease traffic congestion and pollution and provide the infrastructure needed to support the creation of new jobs and the building of new homes.

“We would really value people’s opinions and feedback and would urge them to try to attend one of the drop-in sessions which have been arranged and to see the proposals for themselves.”

Jonathan Sharrock, chief executive at Coast to Capital, added: “Our transport infrastructure needs further investment to improve our links to London, to international gateways, along the coast and between our main centres of economic growth.

“It is vital for local residents and visitors to give their views on the A29 proposals and we are looking forward to future developments.”

According to the county council key benefits of the project include:

• Reducing traffic hold-ups along the existing A29, especially at the Woodgate level crossing

• In turn, this would improve air quality and improve people’s journeys

• Providing the highway infrastructure needed to reduce the impact of planned new homes in the area and the development of other land for business use and employment creation

• Improve pedestrian and cycle access and provide new facilities for walkers/cyclists

• Enhance facilities for buses

• Provide greater access to facilities east and west of the A29, including access to schools.

To find out more about the proposals, the drop-in events and the consultation, visit www.westsussex.gov.uk/A29Realignment