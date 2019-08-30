Brexit Party selects Bognor Regis and Littlehampton election candidate

The Brexit Party has selected its Bognor Regis and Littlehampton candidate to contest the next general election.

Conservative Nick Gibb has represented the constituency in Parliament since its formation in 1997.

In the past few weeks The Brexit Party, led by Nigel Farage, has been selecting prospective parliamentary candidates across the country in anticipation of the next general election, which has to be held by 2022.

Hartley Elder, a semi-retired aviation safety specialist, has been has been chosen to stand in Bognor Regis and Littlehampton for the fledging political party.

He said: “I campaigned for Brexit before the referendum, and I believe the failure to leave the EU in March this year was the final (but not exclusive) betrayal of our democracy.

“I decided it was time to do something about it and offer the electorate an alternative to the broken two-party system. I want to see the whole of Britain invested in, celebrated and believed in. Project positive rather than project fear.

“I have personal experience working with an EU institution and see them as an arrogant, power-hungry, ‘civil-service’ with no means for them to be held accountable by the people of Europe.

“Leaving the EU will be a major change for us all and will quite likely lead to both ups and downs, but fundamentally I believe the people of Britain, in all their varied backgrounds, can adjust and thrive. We ‘can-do’ this together.

“It is time for us to take back control, make Brexit happen and let the communities of Britain thrive, prosper and, most importantly, control their own destiny.”

Mr Elder, 66, lives in Bognor Regis and is married with two grown-up children and two grandchildren.

He is a SERV Sussex blood bike volunteer, is a toxophilite in the Bognor Regis Archery club having previously been its chairman and is currently club treasurer, and is a member of the local U3A in particular the science and technology group.

His career in aviation started at 15 when he joined the RAF and culminated as the director of civil aviation on the Isle of Man.