Bognor town UKIP councillor resigns from party

Bognor town councillor Martin Lineham has announced his resignation from UKIP, due to his 'deep concern' about the party's direction.

However, Mr Lineham, who was UKIP councillor for Marine Ward, said he will remain on the Bognor Regis Town Council as an independent.

He said: "[I have] deep concern[s] at the direction UKIP appears to be taking under its current leadership.

"I joined UKIP because I felt people like me were not represented by the current three big parties, also because of the passion and values of Nigel Farage."

Cllr Lineham said he was 'shocked and saddened' that Nigel Farage, Member of the European Parliament for the South East England, 'felt it necessary to leave, given all he did to make UKIP a major force in national politics'.

He added: "I have for the last few years had little support from UKIP at local level as often there was too much infighting in the party.

"I have often said I believe at local level it should be person not party, and today I stand by that and feel the need to resign from UKIP and go independent."

Cllr Lineham said he is also 'still committed' to Brexit but only if it is the 'right Brexit'.

"For the remainder of my time on Bognor Regis Town Council I will sit as an independent," he continued.

"I feel this is the best way to serve Marine Ward and town residents - and to continue to be their voice on local issues.

"I’m committed and open to work cross party for the good of the town and its residents so I will align with the Town Council Independent Group. Finally, I’d like to thank the electors for their support and understanding."