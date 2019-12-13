Bognor Regis and Littlehampton's MP declared

The MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton has been declared.

Conservative candidate Nick Gibb beat out the competition to be re-elected as MP for the constituency for the seventh time, a seat he has held since 1997.

Speaking ahead of the result being announced, he said he would celebrate by 'going to sleep' and having a 'glass of something' with his husband Michael Simmonds.

He said: "It has been a gruelling five weeks, a long campaign, and the weather has been appalling."

He added: "Now, we will get Brexit done, we will leave the European Union by the 31st of January, and then we can focus on other priorities, like making sure we have a strong economy and high levels of employment."

In second place was Alan Butcher from the Labour Party, who has stood in this seat two times previously, and in Worthing West in 2001.

Following him was Liberal Democrat candidate Francis Oppler, deputy leader of Arun District Council.

