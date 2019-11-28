Bognor Regis and Littlehampton: Meet the candidates standing to be your MP

These are the candidates hoping to be elected the MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton at the General Election on December 12. We asked each one of them why they should get your vote:

Carol Birch (Green):

“Living in Bognor Regis with my husband, daughters who are both apprentices and our dog Jasper, I care about the area and protecting it for the future.

“I have worked in advice and benefits for many years after an initial career in horticulture. The Climate Emergency is here and I will put this first when making decisions.

“We have to reduce our emissions now.

“The challenge will be to bring our housing up to standard, improving public transport and cycling, car sharing platforms, reducing flying, restructuring our agricultural industry and increasing our renewable energy.

“We can do this.

“We will introduce a Carbon Tax and make taxation fairer to help to pay for these.

“University Fees will be ended and there will be a Future Generations bill to protect our children’s future.

“We will propose an NHS Reinstatement Bill to end privatisation and support nurse training through bursaries.

“We will improve and spend on social healthcare.

“We are introducing a Universal Basic Income to be given firstly to women affected by the change in Pension Age.

“The Green Party supports a second vote and would campaign to remain whilst working for an improved EU.

“We would campaign to improve the sustainability of fishing, developing sea nature reserves and making agriculture more sustainable.

“We are also proposing votes for 16 and 17 year olds and introducing Proportional representation, this would mean everyone’s vote would be represented.

“A vote for me is a vote for a new system.”

Alan Butcher (Labour):

“We need an MP that will stand with local campaigns, organisations and people, not just relay letters.

“I led the very successful Labour Town Council in my hometown and have been involved for 20 years in campaigns defending local amenities like the theatre, Post Office and local health services and have served as a school governor.

“At the last General Election my vote doubled and Labour is again the clear challenger to the Conservatives.

“I came second with 12,782 votes whilst the Liberal Democrat was a distant third with 3,352 votes.

“These are actual votes cast, not estimates spun into a misleading graph.

“Labour will get Brexit sorted by negotiating the best possible deal and put it to a public vote, alongside remain.

“A clear path that respects everyone, ready to proceed as soon as the people have the final say.

“Getting this sorted cannot be allowed to delay the transformation of the economy.

“We must make it work for everyone.

“Conservative and LibDem austerity cuts over the last decade have led to rising inequality and poverty whilst leaving public services like the NHS, schools and social care at breaking point.

“Our Green New Deal also simply cannot wait any longer.

“Only Labour is offering real change: a fairer and more prosperous society that works for everyone, a major shift in politics to serve all of us with sensible, fully costed policies.

“I have always stood with our local community: give me the chance to do more.”

Andrew Elston (Independent):

“Key themes are supporting a New Age Love Primary Energy Movement and Spiritual Energy Crisis Solutions.

“Perhaps we should and could be praying and sending healing energy to the planet as a whole because this might help.

“I am influenced by such as west east cultural dialogues, that the aim of life could be to ascend to evolutionary beyonds, new science concepts that the energy of being includes consciousness.

“Every time we think we send a small electronic speed of light pulse.

“Perhaps more in this age of discovery of the wider energy spectrum, unseen energy, and the far reaches of outer and inner space..

“To support research and voluntary initiatives in these, subtle energy sending could be an additional way of helping we can all do.

“A vote for me can show concern for these themes.

“I realise I express an evolving cause that there is something more to life.

“I respect the positive sides of Parliament.

“I am 55 years old, into art, an ongoing student, studied philosophy, new age thought, research, voluntary work, care in the community and parliamentary freedom.

“I moved to Bognor Regis and Littlehampton from London in recent years believing it a pretty and laid back place, unspoiled with many subtle charms.

“A Parliamentary MP is to relay with constituents and serve constituents as best one can.

“If you like these themes you can show your interest voting for me.

“Maybe we can help the evolution of something good and help world conditions.”

Nick Gibb (Conservative):

“I am asking for your support once again because I strongly believe that the interests of Bognor Regis and Littlehampton are best served by the return of a Conservative Government.

“After more than three years of indecision, we need a government that will bring an end to the uncertainty over Brexit and ensure that Britain leaves the European Union.

“We need a government that will support businesses by promoting long term economic stability and growth, so that we can afford to invest in vital public services such as education and the NHS.

“And we need a government committed to tackling crime and anti-social behaviour which is why we are pledging to recruit 20,000 more police officers over the next three years.

“I have always done my best to represent the interests of this area.

“I have worked hard to make sure, regardless of how they vote, that people’s views are heard at the highest level of government and that they are treated fairly whether by central government, local councils or by big business.

“Over the years, I have helped thousands of local residents deal with problems big and small as well as leading and supporting campaigns to ensure that local concerns are addressed.

“I care deeply about this constituency and have built strong connections and relationships across its towns and villages.

“I hope that you will feel able to give me your support on 12th December.”

David Kurten (UKIP):

“UKIP is the only party standing in Bognor Regis and Littlehampton which is committed to a full clean-break Brexit where we leave the EU and all of its institutions with no more delays.

“UKIP opposes Boris’s Brexit-In-Name-Only treaty.

“If it is ratified, we will wake up on 1st February having left the EU Commission and Parliament but still locked in the Single Market, Customs Union, Common Fisheries Policy and European Court of Justice.

“We must take back full and immediate control of our sovereignty, laws, money, borders, trade and fishing waters on 31st January without signing a new treaty with the EU. “Only then will the UK be free to negotiate Free Trade Agreements without our hands tied behind our back.

“UKIP also has a vital domestic agenda. We will end rapid, mass immigration and reduce it to balanced, sustainable levels.

“We will protect the countryside from rampant housing development, take action to stop gender confusion in schools, and focus education on making the UK self-sufficient in skills.

“UKIP supports freedom of speech. Innocent people should not be dragged through the courts for having the wrong opinions, while serious crimes like burglary, assault, criminal damage and theft are often not even investigated.

“UKIP will abolish Inheritance Tax and increase funding for the NHS, schools, police and social care.

“This will be more than paid for by leaving the EU immediately with no treaty obligation to pay £39 billion, scrapping HS2 and saving £100 billion, and abolishing the International Development budget saving £14 billion per year.”

Francis Oppler (Lib Dem):

Francis is married and has lived in Bognor Regis since he was two. He went to local schools and has worked in the constituency.

Francis has been active in local politics for thirty years, being first elected in 1989.

Since then, Francis has had many roles as a Councillor, having served twice as Mayor of Bognor Regis, spent six years as Leader of the Opposition at Arun District Council.

Following the local elections earlier in May he became deputy leader of the council.

For the first time in Arun District Council’s 45 year history, the Liberal Democrats took minority control of the council in May.

The Lib Dems got more votes than the Conservatives in the wards that make up the Bognor Regis and Littlehampton constituency, Labour trailed a poor third.

For many people, Brexit is the main issue in this election.

Liberal Democrats believe that we should remain a member of the EU.

In our area EU citizens make a huge contribution to our schools, NHS and care services.

The Liberal Democrats demand better for our children’s futures.

We will:

- Increase and protect the education budget in real terms from early years to age 19.

- Provide free school meals for all primary school children and for all children whose families receive universal credit.

Protecting Pensions:

- Maintain the ‘triple lock’ of increasing the State Pension each year by the highest of earnings growth, prices growth or 2.5 per cent for the next Parliament.

Demand Better for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, Vote Liberal Democrat!