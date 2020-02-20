Arun Warm Homes Fund leader named among national Heat Heroes

Work to tackle fuel poverty in the Arun district has impressed judges in the Heat Heroes awards.

Paula Hilton, repairs and contracts manager at Arun District Council, was one of 14 Heat Heroes selected for the annual award by the charity National Energy Action.

She was recognised for her work leading the Warm Homes Fund project in Arun, which will see 408 new gas connections and central heating systems installed for fuel-poor families.

Mrs Pauline Gregory, cabinet member for residential services, said: “We are delighted that Paula has been recognised for her work to help people out of fuel poverty. Paula has been working on the Arun Warm Homes Project for a couple of years and her backroom organisation skills and her enthusiasm for the project were duly recognised.

“We are seeing this work make a real difference to residents in our district and thank Paula for her contribution.”

The awards, supported by the four gas distribution groups, recognise the achievements of people who have gone above and beyond in their work to help keep people warm in their homes.

Adam Scorer, chief executive of NEA, said: “Across the country, our Heat Heroes are working day in, day out to make a difference to those living in fuel poverty.

“For some, that’s by providing direct advice to householders in need. For others, it’s being the driving force behind projects that help tackle cold homes, or ensuring fuel poverty outcomes are adopted at strategic level. All of them are making people’s lives better and healthier.

“It has been a privilege to meet Paula and learn more about her work, and I commend her commitment to bringing affordable warmth for all.”

Marie Jones, stakeholder engagement manager for fuel poverty at SGN, said: “Engaging households in need and finding ways to make a positive impact is a challenge. We applaud the efforts of those who rise to this challenge and their work changing lives for the better.

“The Heat Hero awards are an opportunity to acknowledge a few individuals as outstanding examples but also to raise awareness of the many people who work tirelessly and also deserve recognition.”