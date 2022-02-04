Aldwick

AW/23/22/T: Holm Lodge, 31A The Drive, Craiweil Private Estate, Bognor Regis. Fell 2 No. Western Red Cedar trees.

Angmering

A/10/22/PL: The Decoy, Decoy Lane. Part demolition and rebuild, and part conversion of existing stable and barn buildings to 1 No. habitable dwellinghouse. This application may affect the setting of a Listed Building. This application is in CIL Zone 3 and is CIL liable as new dwelling (Resubmission of previously approved A/17/18/PL).

A/266/21/PL: Crete House, The Beeches, Dappers Lane. 2 No. 2 storey extensions, replace existing bay window with bi-fold doors on the existing dwelling and the construction of 2 No. 5 bed new dwellings. This application is in CIL Zone 2 and is CIL liable as new dwellings.

Arundel

AB/6/22/PL: Arundel Church Of England Primary School, Jarvis Road. Extensions of 2 No existing classrooms and additions to the existing building. This site is in CIL Zone 3 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/8/22/PL: Land to South and West (Rear) of Birchwood House, Church Lane, Barnham. Retention of existing site entrance (resubmission following BN/97/21/PL. This site is in CIL Zone 3 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Bognor Regis

BR/282/21/T: Meadow Entry, 8 Crescenta Walk, Aldwick. 1 No. Japanese Maple tree (Acer) - Crown reduction by 4m to leave height and spread at 9.1m.

BR/17/22/PL: 91 Hawthorn Road. Change of Use from hairdressers (Class E(a)) to Hot Food Takeaway (Sui Generis) with low level ducting system at the rear of the ground floor commercial unit. This site is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Climping

CM/5/22/HH: 28 May Close. Erection of first floor side extension.

Felpham

FP/15/22/PL: 26 Felpham Road. Changing retail shop unit to a cafe which involves the installation of external new kitchen extract duct and bifold doors (resubmission following FP/246/21/PL). This site is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

FP/14/22/PL: The Old Barn, 42 Felpham Road. Change of use: Ground floor of former pub to be annexed to provide downstairs living area of existing residence (resubmission following FP/209/20/PL). This site is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as new dwelling.

FP/16/22/T: 4 Wyke Lane North. 1 No. Ash tree (T1) - Crown reduction to 12.5m in height and 6m spread.

Ferring

FG/7/22/PL: Henty Arms, 2 Ferring Lane. Removal of 2 No existing single storey outbuilding and fencing to rear and erection of 2 No new timber pergolas to rear including fixed seating and new raised decking and timber pergola with profiled metal pitched roof to rear including fixed seating to front existing external drinking area. This site is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

FG/6/22/T: 19 Oval Waye. 1 No. Stone Pine tree - Crown lift to 4m over both driveways and road.

FG/9/22/HH: 17 Grange Park. Erection of two storey side extension, conversion of garage to habitable use and alterations to fenestration.

FG/14/22/PL: 9 Ocean Parade, Ferringham Lane. Replace existing shop front to ground floor front elevation with new door and windows, new windows to ground floor rear elevation and replacement door. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Littlehampton

LU/23/22/HH: 23 Norfolk Road. Single storey wrap around rear extension. (This application affects the character and appearance of the Littlehampton Sea Front Conservation Area).

LU/12/22/PL: Wick Information Centre, 76 Wick Street. New vehicular cross over. This site is in CIL Zone (Zero Rated) as other development.

LU/20/22/HH: 33 The Hooe. Erection of two storey rear extension.

LU/27/22/HH: 103 Griffin Crescent. Erection of two storey side extension following the demolition of single storey detached garage.

Pagham

P/6/22/PL: Land South of Summer Lane. Material change of use of 7.5 hectares of agricultural land to a public park comprising public allotments and open space. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan, affects a Public Right of Way and is in CIL Zone 5 (Zero Rated) as other development.

P/172/21/HH: 16 Cardinals Drive. Conversion of loft to habitable use including the installation of 2 x dormers and 1 x juliet balcony.

Rustington

R/13/22/T: 8 Elm Farm Cottages, Old Manor Road. Crown reduction of 1 No. Bay tree (T7) to leave height 5m and spread 4-5m.

Walberton

WA/114/21/HH: 27 Oaktree Cottages, Barnham Lane. Erection of single storey rear extension.

