Aldingbourne

AL/139/21/PL: Old Hundred, Sack Lane, Lidsey. Conversion of existing 2 No. residential dwellings to 1 No. 4 bed residential dwelling.

Aldwick

A/270/21/OUT: Land off Arundel Road, Angmering. Hybrid application comprising: Full planning application for the development of 160 No dwellings with open space, landscaping and sustainable drainage systems (SuDs), and two vehicular access points from Arundel Road; Outline Application with all matters reserved except access for up to 1,393 sqm of Class E floorspace with associated parking provision. This site is a Departure from the Development Plan. Photo: Google Maps

AW/413/21/HH: 54 The Drive. Proposed first-floor side extension, introduction of portico to main entrance door, proposed solar array to existing and proposed flat roof areas.(This application may affect the setting of a listed building). (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Craigwell Conservation Area).

AW/425/21/T: 15 Acorn End. 1No. Sycamore tree - Crown reduction by 1.8m to leave height 12.5m and spread 4.5m

AW/6/22/T: 3 Gossamer Lane. 1 No. Holm Oak tree (Tree A) - Crown reduction by 5m to leave height 7m and spread 7m. 1 No. Holm Oak tree (Tree B) - Crown reduction by 3m to leave height 6m and spread 6m.

Angmering

A/268/21/PL: Land East of Roundstone Lane. Proposed car showroom and workshop with forecourt. This application is in CIL Zone (zero rated) as other development.

A/272/21/PL: Land at Arundel Road. Construction of 4 No dwellings to be used as a temporary sales area including access, parking and landscaping for a temporary period of 3 years. This site is in CIL Zone (Zero Rated) as other development.

A/271/21/T: Land between 7 Weavers Ring and Apple Grove Car Port. Sycamore (T1) - Reduce height by 2.5m & cut back N, E & W lateral branches by 1.5m to height 7.5m & spread 3m. Ash (T2) - Reduce back to previous pruning points to a finished height of 6m and spread 2.5m. Ash (T3) - Reduce back to previous pruning points to a finished height of 5.5m and spread 2.5m.

Arundel

AB/147/21/A: Field on West of The Causeway/A27 Roundabout. Installation of free standing sign.

AB/150/21/PL: Land adjacent to 30 Ellis Close. Readvertisement due to substitute plans and documents. Erection of 3no. 2 bedroom dwellings with associated parking and landscape. This application is in CIL Zone 2 and is CIL liable as new dwellings.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/173/21/HH: 10 Wentworth Close, Barnham. Erection of single storey rear extension.

BN/2/22/T: Laurell, Yapton Road, Barnham. 5 No. Sycamore trees - Crown lift to 4m and reduce lateral spread by 1.5m-2m to leave canopy spread of minimum 4m.

Bognor Regis

BR/294/21/PL: 2-10 The Hatters Inn, Queensway. 3 storey upward extension and redevelopment of the existing 1st and 2nd floor delivering 43 no flats. This application may affect the setting of listed buildings, affects the character and appearance of The Steyne Conservation Area and is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as flats.

BR/289/21/HH: 5 Oxford Street. Single storey rear extension.

BR/295/21/HH: 1 Burnham Gardens. Removal of part of existing rear extension and erection of single storey rear extension.

BR/4/22/PL: 83 Aldwick Road. Enlargement of existing HMO (Sui Generis). Single storey rear extension, rear roof dormer, front and rear rooflights (resubmission following BR/79/21/PL).

BR/7/22/T: Nyewood Church Of England Junior School, Brent Road. Fell 1 No. Monterey Cypress (T1).

Climping

CM/1/22/L: 1-2 Kents Dairy Cottages, Brookpit Lane. Listed building consent to reconfigure study, kitchen & cloakroom, remove built in cupboards & restoration of a doorway between rear (East) kitchen & front (West) study to allow kitchen & utility set up; change location of cloakroom door; refitting of kitchen as utility room, reinstatement of traditional style ledge & brace doors) to replace hollow core flush hardboard doors on first floor bedrooms, bathrooms & airing cupboard; replacement of obsolete electric night storage dry air duct/vent fan heating system with wet central heating system & refit upstairs bathrooms.

East Preston

EP/167/21/HH: 2 Vicarage Lane. Erection of single storey rear and side extensions with mono pitched roofs and installation of fencing to front and side.

Felpham

FP/275/21/HH: Ciel, The Ridgway. Erection of single storey rear extension including the installation of roof lanterns following the demolition of existing conservatory.

Ferring

FG/222/21/HH: 52 Ocean Drive. Single storey front extension, new dormers and alterations.

Littlehampton

LU/417/21/OUT: Land north of Toddington Lane (adjacent to Lyminster Bypass), Hampton Park. Outline application with some matters reserved (except access) for the erection of up to 71 No dwellings.

LU/403/21/HH: 16 Harebell Close. Conversion of loft to habitable use including the installation of 1 x rear dormer.

LU/419/21/T: 17 Harebell Close. Fell 1 No. Silver Birch tree (T1).

LU/1/22/HH: 27 Gladonian Road. Single storey rear extension.

LU/4/22/PL: 1 Saltmarsh House, 1 Old Market Lane. Variation of condition 2 imposed under LU/45/20/PL relating to approved plans which include fenestration changes to East elevation and incorporation of outside amenity area with Flat 1 on North elevation.

Middleton

M/148/21/HH: 11 Sea Way. First floor extension and amending roof to create a pair of gables.

M/153/21/HH: 76-78 Elmer Road. Retrospective application for first floor balcony and proposed higher screening to rear.

M/154/21/HH: 14 Tudor Close. Single storey rear extension.

Rustington

R/305/21/HH: 119 Old Manor Road. Conversion of roofspace to habitable use.

R/3/22/T: 7 The Oaks. 1 No. Ilex Oak (T1) - Height reduction from 9m to 4.5m and removal of Easterly leaning bough.

