Aldwick

AW/402/21/HH: 23 Countisbury Close. Single storey rear extension, loft conversion and front porch (This application may affect the setting of a Listed Building).

AW/408/21/T: 9 Hornbeam Close. Crown reduction of 1 No. Sycamore tree to height 17m and spread 6.5m.

AW/410/21/T: 49 Old Place. 1 No. Oak tree (T1) - crown reduction of approx. 3m. to height 17m and width 20m. 1 No. Leylandii (T2) - fell.

AW/414/21/PL: 2-8 the Precinct. Move main entrance door along glass wall, remove second door and reduce glazing. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.

AW/417/21/HH: 9 Marquis Way. Second floor alterations with balconies.

AW/418/21/HH: 15 Robins Drive. Erection of lychgate.

Angmering

A/256/21/RES: Land North of Water Lane. Approval of reserved matters following outline consent A/40/18/OUT for the erection of 525 No residential dwellings with associated parking, landscape, play areas & public open space.

A/263/21/HH: 3 Ashmead Way. Single storey rear extension.

Arundel

AB/144/21/HH: 7 Birch Close. Single storey pitched-roof front extension, a single storey flat-roof rear extension, conversion of garage to habitable use, alterations to the main roof and external refurbishment.

AB/146/21/HH: 13 Dalloway Road. Two storey side and front extension, single storey front and rear extension, conversion of garage to habitable use and rendering to external walls.

Bersted

BE/185/21/HH: 21 Greystone Avenue. Two storey rear extension with pitched roof and new side windows, installation of solar panels.

Bognor Regis

BR/279/21/CLE: 10 Marine Drive West. Lawful development certificate for existing use as 2 separate dwellings use C3 residential.

Climping

CM/57/21/PL: Climping Campsite, Brookpit Lane. Readvertisement due to Amended certificate B. Change of use from campsite to 2 No. holiday lets with associated building and landscaping alterations.

East Preston

EP/168/21/HH: 23 Warren Crescent. Erection of self-contained annexe in rear.

Felpham

FP/264/21/HH: 21 South Drive. Single storey side and rear extension and conversion of garage to habitable use.

FP/265/21/HH: 105 Limmer Lane. Single storey rear extension. Replacement porch with balcony above.

Ferring

FG/219/21/HH: 36 Ferring Lane. Proposed re-roofing of existing conservatory and adjustment of existing conservatory fenestrations.

Littlehampton

LU/393/21/HH: The View, Rope Walk. Single storey front extension.

LU/398/21/HH: 7 Gloucester Place. Widening the gateway in the boundary wall, re-building the side wall with a single brick wall to allow for additional space next to the doorway. Installation of a step lift and level threshold UPVC door with an automatic opener.

LU/406/21/HH: 84 Oakcroft Gardens. Proposed rear and side single storey extensions and alterations to existing first floor dormers.

LU/408/21/HH: 1 Thames Close. Erection of single storey side extension and weatherboarding.

Lyminster

LY/20/21/A: Costa Coffee with drive thru facility, Crossbush Services, Lyminster Road. Installation of various signage.

Poling

PO/16/21/DOC: Peckhams, Poling Street. Approval of details reserved by condition imposed under ref PO/8/21/L relating to Condition No 2 - details of wood treatment and new windows and doors.

Rustington

R/299/21/PL: Land to South of Garage Compound, Sutherland Close. New secure cycle store to South of existing garage block and 1m timber fence around the perimeter boundary (resubmission following previously approved R/147/21/PL). This application is in CIL Zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.

Walberton

WA/124/21/HH: 1 The Chase, Fontwell. Erection of single storey rear extension and alterations to fenestration/openings following the demolition of existing conservatory.

Yapton

Y/127/21/RES: Land at Bilsham Road. Readvertisement due to amended plans. Approval of reserved matters (appearance, landscaping, layout and scale) following the grant of Y/91/17/OUT for 250 No dwellings with associated parking, road/footway/cycleway provision, open space, landscaping, surface water attenuation & ancillary works (resubmission following Y/152/20/RES). This site is not CIL Liable as in Yapton Strategic Site.

Y/179/21/HH: Tyrolean Lodge, Main Road. Demolition of existing garage and attached carport with store. To be replaced with a new build double garage with first floor storage.

