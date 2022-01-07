Arun planning applications: Here’s the latest list of submissions across the district

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between December 24 and January 7.

By James Connaughton
Friday, 7th January 2022, 1:29 pm

Aldwick

AW/402/21/HH: 23 Countisbury Close. Single storey rear extension, loft conversion and front porch (This application may affect the setting of a Listed Building).

AW/408/21/T: 9 Hornbeam Close. Crown reduction of 1 No. Sycamore tree to height 17m and spread 6.5m.

AW/410/21/T: 49 Old Place. 1 No. Oak tree (T1) - crown reduction of approx. 3m. to height 17m and width 20m. 1 No. Leylandii (T2) - fell.

AW/414/21/PL: 2-8 the Precinct. Move main entrance door along glass wall, remove second door and reduce glazing. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.

AW/417/21/HH: 9 Marquis Way. Second floor alterations with balconies.

AW/418/21/HH: 15 Robins Drive. Erection of lychgate.

Angmering

A/256/21/RES: Land North of Water Lane. Approval of reserved matters following outline consent A/40/18/OUT for the erection of 525 No residential dwellings with associated parking, landscape, play areas & public open space.

A/263/21/HH: 3 Ashmead Way. Single storey rear extension.

Arundel

AB/144/21/HH: 7 Birch Close. Single storey pitched-roof front extension, a single storey flat-roof rear extension, conversion of garage to habitable use, alterations to the main roof and external refurbishment.

AB/146/21/HH: 13 Dalloway Road. Two storey side and front extension, single storey front and rear extension, conversion of garage to habitable use and rendering to external walls.

Bersted

BE/185/21/HH: 21 Greystone Avenue. Two storey rear extension with pitched roof and new side windows, installation of solar panels.

Bognor Regis

BR/279/21/CLE: 10 Marine Drive West. Lawful development certificate for existing use as 2 separate dwellings use C3 residential.

Climping

CM/57/21/PL: Climping Campsite, Brookpit Lane. Readvertisement due to Amended certificate B. Change of use from campsite to 2 No. holiday lets with associated building and landscaping alterations.

East Preston

EP/168/21/HH: 23 Warren Crescent. Erection of self-contained annexe in rear.

Felpham

FP/264/21/HH: 21 South Drive. Single storey side and rear extension and conversion of garage to habitable use.

FP/265/21/HH: 105 Limmer Lane. Single storey rear extension. Replacement porch with balcony above.

Ferring

FG/219/21/HH: 36 Ferring Lane. Proposed re-roofing of existing conservatory and adjustment of existing conservatory fenestrations.

Littlehampton

LU/393/21/HH: The View, Rope Walk. Single storey front extension.

LU/398/21/HH: 7 Gloucester Place. Widening the gateway in the boundary wall, re-building the side wall with a single brick wall to allow for additional space next to the doorway. Installation of a step lift and level threshold UPVC door with an automatic opener.

LU/406/21/HH: 84 Oakcroft Gardens. Proposed rear and side single storey extensions and alterations to existing first floor dormers.

LU/408/21/HH: 1 Thames Close. Erection of single storey side extension and weatherboarding.

Lyminster

LY/20/21/A: Costa Coffee with drive thru facility, Crossbush Services, Lyminster Road. Installation of various signage.

Poling

PO/16/21/DOC: Peckhams, Poling Street. Approval of details reserved by condition imposed under ref PO/8/21/L relating to Condition No 2 - details of wood treatment and new windows and doors.

Rustington

R/299/21/PL: Land to South of Garage Compound, Sutherland Close. New secure cycle store to South of existing garage block and 1m timber fence around the perimeter boundary (resubmission following previously approved R/147/21/PL). This application is in CIL Zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.

Walberton

WA/124/21/HH: 1 The Chase, Fontwell. Erection of single storey rear extension and alterations to fenestration/openings following the demolition of existing conservatory.

Yapton

Y/127/21/RES: Land at Bilsham Road. Readvertisement due to amended plans. Approval of reserved matters (appearance, landscaping, layout and scale) following the grant of Y/91/17/OUT for 250 No dwellings with associated parking, road/footway/cycleway provision, open space, landscaping, surface water attenuation & ancillary works (resubmission following Y/152/20/RES). This site is not CIL Liable as in Yapton Strategic Site.

Y/179/21/HH: Tyrolean Lodge, Main Road. Demolition of existing garage and attached carport with store. To be replaced with a new build double garage with first floor storage.

