Aldingbourne

AL/138/21/HH: Hales Barn Farm, Arundel Road, Norton. Erection of detached garage and conversion of existing outbuilding to self-contained annexe.

Aldwick

Locations of the planning applications submitted across the Arun district between December 17-24. Photo: Google Maps

AW/411/21/T: 11 Aldwick Place. Fell 1 No. Scarlet Oak tree (T1).

AW/412/21/HH: 12 Marlborough Court. Single storey front extension with porch.

Angmering

A/261/21/PL: Land off Mayflower Way. Variation of condition following grant of A/219/17/PL relating to Condition No 2 - approved plans.

A/262/21/PL: Land off Mayflower Way. Variation of Condition following grant of A/219/17/PL relating to Condition No 10 - Arboricultural Implications Assessment.

Bersted

BE/180/21/HH: 68 Greencourt Drive. Erection of single storey side and rear extension following demolition of existing garage.

East Preston

EP/164/21/PL: Warren Recreation Ground Car Park, 40 Sea Road. Installation of 3 No LED lights, attached to three 5 m columns (resubmission of EP/156/20/PL). This site is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

EP/169/21/HH: 11 Worthing Road. Readvertisement due to Alteration back to original description provided by agent. First floor rear extension including the installation of x2 side windows in existing gables and x3 front velux rooflights. Revision of EP/133/21/HH.

EP/170/21/HH: 38 The Roystons. Erection of new single storey extensions to west & north elevations. Construction of new roof to include 2 x gable dormers to south elevation. Addition of rendering and demolition of existing roof.

Ferring

FG/205/21/HH: Church Cottage, Church Lane. Erection of timber summer house in rear following the demolition of existing. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Ferring Conservation Area and listed building).

FG/184/21/PL: 1 Greenways Crescent. Readvertisement due to various revised plans. Erection of replacement dwelling and garage.

Ford

F/25/21/PL: 8 Beagle Drive. Retention of prefabricated concrete workshop at rear with rear access onto Lewis Lane & realignment of the rear boundary (resubmission following F11/21/PL). This application is in CIL Zone 2 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Littlehampton

LU/206/21/RES: Phase 5 Hampton Park, Toddington Lane. Readvertisement due to various revised plans and documents. Approval of reserved matters following outline consent LU/47/11/ for the development of 261 No. dwellings, the formation of green swale (SuDs feature) and the construction of part of the Central Spine Road running through Phase 5 at Hampton Park and southwards to link up with Toddington Lane. This site is in CIL zone SP2 and is not CIL Liable as strategic site.

LU/405/21/HH: 42 Cornwall Road. Single storey side extension and new roof to existing extension.

Middleton

M/152/21/HH: 3 Juniper Close. Erection of single storey rear extension, garage conversion to habitable use and alterations to fenestration/openings following demolition of existing rear conservatory.

Pagham

P/168/21/HH: 5 West Front Road. Erection of single storey rear extension, loft conversion to habitable use and installation of solar panels.

Rustington

R/291/21/PL: Rustington Manor Hotel And Restaurant, 12 Broadmark Lane. Demolition of former hotel and restaurant and erection of a part two-storey, part three-storey building containing ten apartments (Use Class C3). This application is in CIL Zone 4 (zero rated) as apartments.

R/294/21/HH: 8 Botany Close. Single storey rear extension and conversion of roofspace to habitable use to include a rear dormer.

Yapton

Y/176/21/PL: Bonhams Field, Main Road. Variation of condition following grant of Y/63/19/RES relating to Condition 1 - approved plans (replacement of a proposed brick wall with Iron Parkland boundary railings to match the existing railings along the site boundary). This application may affect the character & appearance of the Yapton (Main Rd) Conservation Area & may affect the setting of Listed Buildings.

Y/177/21/PL: Bonhams Field, Main Road. Variation of condition following grant of Y/63/19/RES relating to Condition 1 - approved plans (the siting of an electricity sub-station and relocation of two car parking spaces). This application may affect the character & appearance of the Yapton (Main Rd) Conservation Area and may affect the setting of Listed Buildings.

Y/180/21/PL: Land East of Drove Lane. Variation of condition following grant of Y/141/21/PL relating to Condition 2 - approved plans. This application may affect the setting of Listed Buildings and may affect the character and appearance of the Main Rd/Church Rd Conservation area and affects a Public Right of Way.

---