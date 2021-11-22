Aldingbourne

AL/129/21/OUT: Land adjacent to Woodgate Nurseries, Lidsey Road. Outline planning application with all matters reserved (except access) for residential development with up to 95no. dwellings (Use Class C3), informal and formal public open space, landscaping, drainage and other associated works. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan.

Aldwick

Planning applications submitted to Arun District Council between November 12-19. Photo: Google Maps

AW/367/21/HH: 31A The Drive. Readvertisement due to amended description. First floor rear extension and replace rear window with door. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Craigwell House, Aldwick Conservation Area).

AW/351/21/T: Pebble Beach, Strange Garden. Reduce canopy of 3 No. Sycamore trees by 1-1.5m to leave a height of 13.5m and spread 8m.

AW/380/21/HH: 130 Nyetimber Lane. Removal of existing side projections and erection of two storey and single storey extension.

Angmering

A/231/21/PL: Land South of Water Lane. Variation of condition imposed under A/24/21/PL relating to conditions 2-approved plans, 3-approved plans, 5-flint wall & 6-landscaping.

Arundel

AB/129/21/HH: Fern Cottage, 5A Surrey Street. Loft conversion to habitable use with 1 x rear dormer including the installation of 2 x front conservation rooflights. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area).

Bognor Regis

BR/257/21/T: 35 Tennyson Road. 1 No. Sycamore tree - reduce back to approx. 4m to previous pollard calluses.

Climping

CM/64/21/PL: Land adjacent to Church Farm Barn, Horsemere Green Lane. Use of land for Class B8 (Storage) for caravan storage. This application may affect the setting of listed buildings & is in CIL Zone 3 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Felpham

FP/242/21/T: 41 Downview Road. Sectionally dismantle 1 No. Maple tree carefully lowering down the crown to minimise ground impact.

Ferring

FG/197/21/HH: 12 Clover Lane. Erection of single storey front and rear extension following the demolition of garage.

FG/200/21/A: Yeomans Peugeot, Littlehampton Road. Installation of 2 x internally illuminated fascia signs and 1 x non-illuminated pylon sign.

Kingston

K/51/21/PL: 47 Golden Avenue, East Preston. Erection of 1 No detached dwelling and integral garage. This site is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as new dwelling.

Littlehampton

LU/340/21/PL: The Old Printworks, 7 Arundel Road. Application for works to existing building including; Insertion of new windows and rooflights, infilling of windows, replacement of window with Juliet balcony door and replacement of roofs and new coping to flint wall. This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is zero rated as other development.

LU/346/21/HH: 47 St Marys Close. Erection of first floor rear extension including 1 x rear juliet balcony and alterations to ground floor rear fenestration/openings.

LU/350/21/PL: Units 33-36 on Land at Lineside Industrial Estate Northwest, Eldon Way. Retention of solar PV panels on roof of employment units. This site is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

LU/362/21/HH: 1 North Ham Road. Erection of single storey side/rear extension including the installation of 2no. rooflights to pitched roof.

Middleton

M/128/21/HH: 2 Elmer Court, Elmer. Installation of 1 x front dormer.

M/140/21/PL: Flat 6 Middleton Court, 57 Elmer Road. Loft conversion to habitable use including the installation of 3 x rooflights.

Pagham

P/153/21/RES: Land South of Summer Lane and West of Pagham Road. Approval of reserved matters (appearance, layout, landscaping and scale) following outline planning Permission P/140/16/OUT for the erection of 375no. dwellings, together with public open space, play space, drainage, parking and associated infrastructure, landscape, ancillary and site preparation works, with access off Pagham Road. This site may affect a Public Right of Way.

Rustington

R/263/21/T: Various locations throughout Sea Estate. Various works to various trees.

R/277/21/T: 70-72 The Street. Various works to various trees.

Walberton

WA/104/21/HH: Woodend Cottage, Copse Lane. Two storey extension on either side, single storey porch extension following demolition of existing conservatory, garage and porch.

Yapton

Y/154/21/HH: Hobbs Farm House, Bilsham Road. Conversion of existing outbuilding to ancillary accommodation to main dwelling. (This application may affect the setting of a listed building).

Y/155/21/L: Hobbs Farm House, Bilsham Road. Listed building consent for conversion of existing outbuilding to ancillary accommodation to main dwelling.

Y/162/21/T: Little Oaks, Bilsham Road. Crown reduction of 1 No. Oak tree by 2m to leave height 13m and spread 11m.

