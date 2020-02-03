Arun district planning applications submitted to the council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between January 24 and 31.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website.

Planning applications

Angmering

A/5/20/PL: Glebe Farm, Honey Lane. Readvertisement due to amended site address. Conversion of the Flint Barn & Garage Barn into 2 No. studio apartments for holiday accommodation for artists. This application may affect the character & appearance of the Angmering Conservation Area.

A/6/20/L: The Old Cottage, Station Road. Listed building consent for the re-roofing & upgrading of entre roof; repointing existing brickwork & replace cracked, unventilated chimney pot with new clay; works to fascia & guttering; replace lead roof over bay window; flashing to existing bathroom; installation of timber stud firewall in loft space along party wall & repoint brick work & fling walling as required.

A/13/20/PO: Merry England Nursery, Dappers Lane. Modification of Planing Obligation dated 27/06/2017 (Section 106 Agreement pursuant to A/142/16/OUT for 18 new dwelings) to vary the type & mix of permitted affordable housing (5 No. units).

A/171/19/PL: Rustington Golf Centre Driving Range, Golfers Lane. Alterations to fencing.

A/4/20/T: Tall Trees. Reduce crown spread on south aspect by max 2m to 1 No. Monterey Pine tree. Remove all pine cones with potential to fall in to 1 Alexander Avenue.

A/8/20/HH: 16A Cumberland Road. Construction of single storey front and rear extensions and conversion of garage into habitable accommodation.

Arundel

AB/2/20/L: The Old Coach House, 54A Tarrant Street. Listed building consent for the replacement of existing slate roof & leaded ridges.

Bersted

BE/5/20/PL: Sainsburys Supermarket Ltd, Shripney Road, Bognor Regis. New Kelvion gas cooler to replace existing unit.

Bognor Regis

BR/352/19/L: 65 Upper Bognor Road (Charlotte House), 71 & 71A Upper Bognor Road, 67 & 69 Upper Bognor Road. Listed building consent for the erection of 2 No. live-work units; change of use of existing student accommodation including internal alterations to form 2 No. dwellings, 2 No. new windows, new staircase & replacement of roof on outbuilding; reconfiguration of existing dwellings, replace existing timbers & roof joists on first floor; change of use from medical centre/offices to 2 No. flats & workshop. creation of new private gardens, separation of this part of the site from the wider University campus, creation of a shared landscaped courtyard, creation of areas for parking & storage for bins & cycles.

BR/10/20/PL: 8A Sadler Street. Replacement of 2 No. timber windows, 1 No. timber bay window & 1 No. timber door all with PVCu windows (only bedroom window will be sliding sash) & door. This application affects the character & appearance of The Steyne, Bognor Regis Conservation Area.

BR/2/20/PL: 39 Bedford Street. Change of use from shop (A1 Shops) to cafe (A3 Food & Drink) with soft play area, sensory room/party area.

BR/3/20/A: 39 Bedford Street. 1 No. non illuminated facia sign on front elevation.

Climping

CM/64/19/PL: Langford, Horsemere Green Lane. Readvertisement due to Amended description following revised plans submitted 27th January 2020. Residential development comprising 2x3-bedroom bungalow, 2x3-bedroom houses, 2x2-bedroom houses 3x4-bedroom houses along with access and parking following demolition of existing dwelling - Departure from the Development Plan.

East Preston

EP/7/20/HH: Ashfield, South Strand. Removal of existing pitched roof over kitchen, construction of single storey side/rear extension and new shallower pitch roof over new kitchen/family room together with internal alterations.

Felpham

FP/13/20/PL: Beachcroft Hotel, Clyde Road. Change of use of highway land to outdoor seating area together with new fence & planter.

Littlehampton

LU/8/20/A: 52 High Street. Installation of 1 x internally illuminated fascia sign and 2 x flood lights.

Lyminster

LY/2/20/A: McDonald’s Restaurant, Lyminster Road. 4 No. internally illuminated digital free standing signs & 1 No. internally illuminated digital booth screen.

Pagham

P/7/20/HH: 48 Sea Lane. Single storey side extension.

Rustington

R/285/19/HH: 17 Glenville Road. Readvertisement due to Alterations to scheme. Single storey rear and side extension.

R/12/20/HH: Springfield House, Springfield Close. New detached garage.