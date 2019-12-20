Arun district planning applications submitted to the council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between December 13 and 20.

Aldwick

AW/335/19/HH: 18 Gunwin Court. Single storey rear extension and construction of larger garage.

AW/332/19/T: 110 Barrack Lane. Remove branches overhanging neighbouring garage by a maximum of 2m 1 No. Evergreen Holm Oak tree.

AW/336/19/T: The Willows, 231 Aldwick Road. Pollard back to previous knuckles to leave height at 4.5m and lateral spread at 3.6m 1 No. Weeping Willow tree.

AW/338/19/HH: 9 Meadow Way. Rear extension with internal adaptations. New pitch roof to front porch. Replacement windows, new cladding and render to all external walls. Proposed rear Balcony.

Arundel

AB/134/19/DOC: Mews House, London Road. Approval of details reserved by condition imposed under ref AB/87/19/L relating to Condition Nos 4 - materials and finishes for external brickwork, 5 - proposed render on South elevation and 6 - materials and finishes for external stairs.

Bersted

BE/126/19/PL: Land at Phase 1A, Oldlands Farm, Shripney Road, Bognor Regis. Erection of a 1410 square metres discount convenience retail food store (Use Class A1) & parking, landscaping & other associated works.

Bognor Regis

BR/343/19/A: 45 High Street. Installation of 1 x non illuminated atm header.

Climping

CM/56/19/PL: Unit H6, Rudford Industrial Estate, Ford Road, Ford. Erection & operation of concrete batching plant to include distribution of concrete from the facility.

East Preston

EP/162/19/HH: 2 Meadow Park. Single storey front and rear extensions and garage conversion.

Ferring

FG/145/19/PL: 31 South Drive. Demolition of existing detached dwelling and replace with new two storey detached dwelling.

Littlehampton

LU/352/19/PL: 56-57 Pier Road. Extensions, alterations & new fire escape staircase to enable change of use from 1no.restaurant into 2no. restaurants (A3 - Restaurants & Cafes) & conversion of 1no. 5 bed flat into 2no. 3 bed flats.

LU/356/19/HH: 30 Carvel Way. Install of two front steps with handrail.

LU/357/19/HH: 16 Esher Drive. Single storey front extension.

LU/368/19/HH: 3 Meadow Way. Proposed 2-storey front extension.

Pagham

P/100/19/HH: 9 Kings Drive. Readvertisement due to Amended description. Rear extension and conversion of roofspace to habitable use to include a side dormer and conversion of roof from hip to gable end, and alterations to front bay windows.

Rustington

R/286/19/T: Small woodland area in front of 1 West Preston Manor, Preston Paddock. Crown lift to achieve maximum 6m overhead clearance of carriageway and reduce back lateral spread on West aspect by a maximum of 2m to 2 No. Holm Oak trees.